BENEVENTO – Sexual abuse against one of his students of just twelve years: this is what is being contested by a teacher from the province of Benevento against which the Prosecutor of Benevento, coordinated by Aldo Policastro, requested and obtained house arrest from the investigating judge. The precautionary measure was notified to the suspect by the carabinieri of Arpaia (Benevento).

The teacher, who teaches in a lower secondary school, is charged with the crime of aggravated sexual violence. The investigations began at the end of last March after the dean’s complaint, followed by that of the parents of the very young victim. And they made it possible to collect serious circumstantial elements against the teacher who, by abusing his own authority, would have induced his pupil to perform and undergo sexual acts, abusing the conditions of physical inferiority of the same.

The teacher is already suspended, she learns from sources of the Ministry of Education. The regional school office is continuing to follow the story closely. The teacher, taking advantage of the state of subjection of his pupil, with a work of persuasion that the Prosecutor of Benevento defines as “subtle and devious” and establishing a “predilection” relationship with the adolescent in the classroom and then an intense relationship through Whatsapp with messages, videos and audio with explicitly sexual content, would have induced the minor to perform and undergo sexual acts both in class and virtually, with conversations on the instant messaging app that went on even late into the night.

The investigating judge accepted the request of the Public Prosecutor to apply the precautionary measure of house arrest with an absolute prohibition of any form of communication with minors by any means, including mobile phones, internet and social networks. The measure was considered the most appropriate as the suspect “appeared unable to self-regulate her sexual impulses and the mere suspension of the employment relationship, applied as a precaution in the disciplinary area, did not appear sufficient to prevent the risk of personal contacts and telematics with minors “.