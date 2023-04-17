Home » Shakira’s children told why they don’t want to see their father’s chosen one, Gerard Pique
Shakira and her sons, Sasha and Milan, are building a new life in Miami, Florida. They left Spain earlier this month and are ready for a fresh start following Shakira’s stormy split from her beau Gerard Pique. It seems that the children do not want to spend time with their father’s friend, Clara Chia. Journalist Jordi Martin shared the news in the “Intrusos” program.

“We don’t want to be with her” said the children to Martin.

“One of the conditions the children set for Gerard Pique was that he visit them in Miami without his girlfriend, – explained the journalist. — The children don’t want to see Clara: “Please, we don’t want to be with her during the 10 days you spend in Miami.”

Jordi Martin explained how the custody agreement between Shakira and Pique works, claiming that the father has 10 days a month that he can spend with his sons. He also noted that if Pique moves to Miami, custody of the children will be split 50-50.

“I think the children are supporting their mother because they have seen how much she has suffered over the last year,” he added.

According to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Pique takes care of the children during all school holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring break. In the case of summer vacation, the children are split 70-30, with Pique having most days.

We will remind, thanks to the betrayal of her husband, Shakira entered the Guinness Book of Records.

1012

