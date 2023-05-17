Shakira’s lawyer assures that there are no legal problems with Gerard Piqué for the appearance of his children in the video for ‘Acrostic’

Shakira made many of her followers move to tears with the official video clip of ‘Acrostic’, where she shows the beautiful relationship she has with her children Milan and Sasha, with whom she appears playing the piano and singing. The clip reveals how they went through the process of leaving her life in Barcelona and leaving for a new country, where they have to start writing her new story.

However, although the clip received many positive comments and in which they highlighted the role of the Colombian singer’s mother, others began to question whether Gerard Piqué could file a lawsuit for exposing his children. The doubt arose because they remembered that Shakira reproached the former soccer player when she showed her son Milan during the Kings League debates.

However, the singer’s lawyer, Pilar Mañé, came out in her defense and cleared up any doubts about the controversy.

“I think that what Shakira does is always done well, and the children are protected at all times,” he told Europa Press and added: “The situation is great now. I have no news that she is doing anything bad ”.

Likewise, Mañé pointed out that the queries are “personal opinions. Well I do not know. I can only give my legal opinion, not personally ”and that now that Shakira is in Miami, she has a much calmer relationship with Piqué:“ Everything is arranged, everything is fine. He goes to visit the children… Everything works. You can rest now.”

Showbiz reactions

The song that Shakira dedicated to her children and in which she says “the only thing I want is your happiness and to be with you, a smile from you is my weakness, loving you serves as an anesthesia for pain”, achieved many positive reactions and colleagues from the singer told her to congratulate her.

Among the artists who reacted to ‘Acrostic’ is the Argentine producer Bizarrap, who wrote her “Dear Mammy”, her friend Alejandro Sanz was also present, who shared the beautiful theme on his Instagram stories.