Source title: 3 new cases of local infections in Shanghai on October 7 will strengthen prevention and control management of farmers’ markets, supermarkets, etc.

On October 7, the Shanghai Municipal People's Government Information Office held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control to introduce the situation. Chen Ying, deputy head of Changning District, introduced that farmers' markets and supermarkets are closely related to residents' daily lives. They are places where people gather and have high mobility, and they are also key areas for epidemic prevention and control. For the above areas, we will further strengthen the daily prevention and control management and achieve three "enhancements". The first is to strengthen the implementation of responsibilities. Further consolidate the implementation of the "Quartet Responsibility". For the operators of vegetable farms, large shopping malls and supermarkets, it is required to conscientiously implement epidemic prevention measures, effectively control the entrance and entry, cleaning and disinfection, personnel management, site flow restriction, license inspection, and daily cleaning and disinfection. Take emergency measures in a timely manner. For practitioners, implement daily nucleic acid testing and self-health monitoring; for customers, strengthen the application of "site code" and "digital sentinel", standardize the wearing of masks, and enter the venue after scanning the code for temperature measurement. The second is to strengthen technical supervision. Make good use of digital supervision technologies such as "big data comparison of nucleic acid detection conditions for key industry groups", and strengthen daily supervision and inspection of nucleic acid detection conditions for practitioners to ensure "everything that should be checked." Especially after the National Day holiday, it is necessary to further strengthen the management of employees who come to Shanghai and return to Shanghai, and strictly implement relevant work such as "on-the-ground inspection". The third is to strengthen supervision and law enforcement. Industry authorities have set up a special inspection team to actively carry out work inspections on the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, and urge business entities to implement various prevention and control measures. Interview, rectification in place.

