The Municipal Health Commission announced this morning (August 4): From 0 to 24:00 on August 3, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, and 2 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, all of which were found during isolation and control. . There were 8 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 9 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

Asymptomatic infection 1lives in Hongkou District,Asymptomatic infected person 2living in Jiading District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation control personnel in this city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

2022August 3, 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 8 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. Four patients were cured and discharged, including two from the United States and two from Canada.

Case 1He is of Japanese nationality, lives in Japan, departed from Japan, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2He is a Chinese national, works in Singapore, departed from Singapore, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 3He is a Danish citizen and lives in Denmark. He departed from Denmark and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 27, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 4He is of Japanese nationality, lives in Japan, departed from Japan, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 5Chinese nationality, working in Russia, departing from Russia, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms developed. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 6For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Singapore,Case 7He is a Singaporean and lives in Singapore. Cases 6 and 7 departed from Singapore and took the same flight to arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 8Chinese nationality, working in Cameroon, departing from Cameroon, transiting in France, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

8Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmenttracked79 people who were in close contact with the flight have been quarantined and observed。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 3, 2018, 9 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 2Chinese nationality, studying in New Zealand, departing from New Zealand, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 3Chinese nationality, working in Russia, departed from Russia, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4asymptomatic infected persons 5All of them are of Chinese nationality. 4 asymptomatic infected persons are working in France, 5 asymptomatic infected persons are studying in France, 4 asymptomatic infected persons and 5 asymptomatic infected persons departed from France and took the same flight.Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022, he will be quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and the routine nucleic acid test is abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons7Chinese nationality, working in Nigeria, departing from Nigeria, transiting through France, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 8, asymptomatic infection 9All Chinese nationals, working in Spain, starting from Spainon the same flight, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

9Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationtracked223 close contacts on the same flight have been quarantined and observed。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 3, 2008, 22 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 15 cases of local asymptomatic infections and 7 cases of imported asymptomatic infections.

2022From 0:00 on July 3, 2022 to 24:00 on August 3, 2022, a total of 153 local confirmed cases were diagnosed, 156 were cured and discharged, 21 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 650 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on August 3, 2022, there have been 4,937 imported confirmed cases abroad, 4,861 were discharged from hospital, and 76 were treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.