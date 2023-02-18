China News Service, Shanghai, February 17th (Reporter Zuo Yukun) Continue to expand market access, comprehensively optimize the business environment, and do a good job in serving foreign-funded enterprises in a targeted manner… China‘s economy with strong resilience, great potential, and vitality ” Spring comes early”. In this hot land of global investment and business development, the story of sowing hope opens a new chapter.

On February 17, the launch ceremony of the 2023 online major theme publicity and major topic setting release ceremony hosted by the Central Cyberspace Administration of China was held. Six major online themed activities such as “Enterprises in China” online theme promotion.

The online theme publicity of “New Era, New Opportunities – Multinational Enterprises in China” is directed by the Network Communication Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, and hosted by the Cyberspace Affairs Commission of Shanghai and other places and China News Network.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to promote high-level opening up. Relying on the advantages of my country’s ultra-large-scale market, attract global resource elements with the domestic cycle, enhance the linkage effect of the two resources in the domestic and international markets, and improve the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation.

At present, the channels for international economic and trade exchanges and cooperation are constantly being unblocked, it is more convenient for foreign businessmen to invest in China, and the willingness of foreign-funded enterprises to invest in China continues to rise. The world economic situation is complex and changeable. Why has the Chinese economy always maintained strong resilience and attractiveness?

As witnesses and participants of China‘s economic development, the vote of confidence cast by multinational companies is extremely representative. According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce, in 2022, China will continue to maintain a steady growth in absorbing foreign capital, and the actual use of foreign capital in RMB will exceed 1.2 trillion yuan for the first time, a year-on-year increase of 6.3%, and the scale of foreign investment will remain at the forefront of the world.

Shanghai, where the launching ceremony of the online theme promotion of “New Era, New Opportunities – Multinational Enterprises in China” is still one of the first choices for global capital. According to statistics from the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, in 2022, Shanghai’s actual use of foreign capital will exceed US$23.9 billion, setting a new record in history. Up to now, there are 891 and 531 regional headquarters of multinational companies and 531 foreign-funded R&D centers in Shanghai respectively.

Shanghai was born and prospered because of opening up. Participants pointed out that Shanghai will always adhere to the road of reform, play the card of opening up, and make every effort to create a market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment. The way of win-win cooperation between multinational companies conveys China‘s propositions, China‘s solutions and China‘s confidence to all directions.

This Shanghai station event will organize key news websites of the central government and mainstream new media in Shanghai to carry out intensive interview activities, and visit AT&S, Porsche, Legoland, Unilever, Medtronic, L’Oreal, Johnson & Johnson and other well-known multinational companies that have taken root in Shanghai. , focusing on the Chinese market, Chinese policies, and Chinese opportunities, using new media language to comprehensively demonstrate the vigorous development of foreign-funded foreign companies in various fields in Shanghai, show Shanghai’s first-class business environment, and show the oriental warmth that China, which is accelerating its recovery, brings to the world economy.

A sum of real money in foreign investment is pursuing good and stable profits; multinational companies that are deeply involved in China are looking at China‘s continuously optimized business environment and sustainable growth prospects. Representatives of many multinational companies said that China‘s door is opening wider and wider, and companies are more and more confident in taking root and developing. At present, it has accelerated its layout, increased capital and expanded production, and optimized the industrial chain. It has expressed its confidence in the Chinese market with practical actions, and hopes to deeply cultivate the Chinese market and share opportunities in China.

It is reported that on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of reform and opening up, the online theme promotion of “New Era and New Opportunities – Multinational Enterprises in China” will use the form of concentrated interviews to visit Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong and other provinces where foreign-funded enterprises are booming, and listen to The views of the heads of foreign companies on “Chinese-style modernization opportunities” and “the way of economic globalization” provide a panoramic view of the development of multinational companies in China with continuous innovation and win-win cooperation. It tells about China‘s continuous and vigorous attraction as a hot spot for foreign investment and business development.