The firefighters intervened simultaneously for two distinct principles of fire in the kitchen in Pordenone, one in via Ungaresca and the other in via Foscolo.

The firefighters who arrived, in the first intervention, secured the kitchen cupboards and the electrical system, ventilated the rooms and checked the absence of carbon monoxide with a multi-gas instrument in order to make the house usable.

In the second intervention, an 88-year-old lady fell to the ground hitting her head and unable to get up, in the meantime the pot that was on the stove caught fire, releasing fumes into the rooms. The firefighters together with the health personnel rescued the elderly woman and made the house safe.