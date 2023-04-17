Shen Xiaoming: In-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and unremitting efforts to realize the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new”- Highlights- Hunan Online

Shen Xiaoming emphasized at the opening ceremony of the education reading class on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era

In-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

Make unremitting efforts to realize the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new”

Mao Weiming presided over Mao Wanchun’s attendance

Huasheng Online, April 17th (full-media reporter Liu Yanjuan, Sun Minjian, and Zhang Lu) On the morning of the 17th, a week-long study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics themed education reading class opened at the Provincial Party School. Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, made a mobilization speech and a counseling report. He emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the deployment of the central government on thematic education. Drive the majority of party members and cadres in the province to follow up, and promote Hunan’s theme education to achieve tangible results. Mao Weiming, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and governor of the province, presided over the opening ceremony. Mao Wanchun, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Chen Zhou, deputy head of the Tenth Central Steering Group, and some members of the steering group attended.

Shen Xiaoming pointed out that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a systematic, comprehensive, logically rigorous, rich in connotation, and internally unified scientific theoretical system, which must be understood and grasped from the theoretical framework. It is necessary to master the major sections comprehensively and systematically understand the main content, study and understand the basic viewpoints in depth, better grasp the historical logic, theoretical logic, and practical logic of this thought, and continuously enhance political, ideological, and emotional identity. It is necessary to understand and grasp Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era from the two dimensions of time and space, and deeply understand that this thought is not only the latest achievement of the Sinicization of Marxism, but also the latest achievement of the modernization of Marxism, and a deep understanding of the impact of this thought on Marxism The original contribution and ingenious development made by the doctrine, so as to know what it is and know why it is.

Shen Xiaoming emphasized that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era embodies the organic unity of the Marxist world outlook and methodology, and should be understood and grasped from the perspective of methodology. Strengthen the system concept, strengthen forward-looking thinking, overall planning, strategic layout, and overall advancement of work in various fields; make good use of dialectics, look at problems in two parts, and be good at turning disadvantages into advantages and disadvantages into advantages; persist Seek truth from facts, insist on thinking about problems and doing things from reality, and test the truth in practice; pay attention to strategic strategies, combine strategic firmness with strategic flexibility, and be good at turning “strategic drawings” into “construction drawings” and “real scenes” “Picture”; adhere to the problem orientation, put the focus of work on the most prominent contradictions and problems; grasp the main contradiction, so as to drive the resolution of other contradictions; look at the essence through the phenomenon, and be good at grasping the essence and key points of the problem; Focus on reform and innovation, and always use the enthusiasm and hard work of emancipating the mind, daring to try, and bold innovation to solve the problems faced by development; strengthen the rule of law thinking and improve the rule of law environment; follow the mass line and grasp the work in the hearts of the masses; unite The power of the human heart, seek the greatest common divisor and draw the largest concentric circles on the new journey; highlight precision and precision, and constantly strengthen precise attitudes, precise methods, and precise requirements in work; establish a firm bottom-line thinking, and firmly hold on to the non-occurrence system The bottom line of sexual risk; insist on long-term success, and cultivate the mind and state of “success does not have to be mine, success must be me”.

Shen Xiaoming emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important speeches and instructions on Hunan’s work, which constitute the “Hunan chapter” of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Based on the overall framework of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, combined with a deep understanding of Hunan’s reality, we must strive to turn the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new” that General Secretary Xi Jinping described for Hunan into reality. It is necessary to grasp the relationship between scale, speed and quality and benefit, and improve the quality and benefit of development while stabilizing and expanding the total volume; grasp the relationship between input and output, and use limited financial resources and resources to the places that can produce the most benefits; Grasp the relationship between the city and the countryside, and accelerate the construction of a new type of industrial-farmer urban-rural relationship that promotes each other, complements urban and rural areas, coordinates development, and common prosperity; grasps the relationship between the government and the market, and promotes a better combination of an effective market and a promising government to develop in the same direction strength; grasp the relationship between economic development and ecological environment protection, and firmly establish and practice the idea that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets; grasp the relationship between material civilization and spiritual civilization, and promote the comprehensive enrichment of things and the all-round development of people; Maintain a good relationship between development and security, and learn to “walk with a basin of water” to ensure steady and long-term economic and social development. Focus on the future, make overall plans, do more things to lay the foundation and manage the long-term; grasp the relationship between strict supervision and management and encouragement to take responsibility, not only resolutely punish all kinds of unhealthy practices, but also take a clear-cut stand to take responsibility for those who are responsible, and be responsible for those who are responsible. Let promising people have their place.

Shen Xiaoming pointed out that the participants in this study class are all provincial leaders and comrades in charge of provincial-level units. They must adhere to the above-mentioned leadership and firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”. Implement key measures in theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and establishment of rules and regulations. It is necessary to highlight the top priority of “studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on Hunan’s work”, the main line of “theoretical learning”, the distinctive feature of “Daxing investigation and research”, and the importance of “promoting high-quality development”. Focusing on the basic judging criteria of “mass satisfaction”, combining learning and doing, checking and reforming, breaking and establishing, and promoting the implementation of various tasks in thematic education with a strong style.

When hosting, Mao Weiming said that everyone should cherish the opportunity of concentrated learning, strictly abide by the learning discipline, insist on building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, building a positive attitude with learning, and promoting performance with learning, calm down to study, calm down to think, submerge Concentrate on understanding, constantly solve the key points of cadres’ thinking, the focus of cadres’ style of work, and the starting point of cadres’ ability, and make unremitting efforts to realize the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new”. It is necessary to transform the results of concentrated learning into a firm awareness of firmly supporting the “two establishments”, take the lead in leading learning to in-depth with higher standards, stricter requirements, and more practical measures, and set a model for the whole province; The vivid practice of writing a beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new”, insisting on both the theme education and the central work, two promotions, in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Hunan’s work and the spirit of instructions, and speeding up General Secretary Xi Jinping’s breakthrough in Hunan The grand blueprint drawn has become a beautiful reality; it has been transformed into the actual results of privately-run practical affairs, guided by the “Ten Key People’s Livelihood Practical Issues”, and focused on solving a number of development needs, reform urgency, grassroots expectations, and people’s aspirations To solve problems, use practical actions to let the masses see changes, see results, and get benefits; transform them into a strong driving force for implementation, effectively enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, prevent and resolve risks, and strive to promote high-quality development. new results.

In-service provincial leaders, secretary generals of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the provincial government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, deputy secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, deputy director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, major responsible comrades of provincial units, party secretaries of provincial enterprises and provincial universities participated in the reading class.