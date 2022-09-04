[NTD, Beijing time, September 03, 2022]The epidemic situation in Shenzhen continues to heat up. From September 3, at least 8 districts in Shenzhen have entered a state of “quasi-closed city”. Regarding the authorities’ closure and control measures, local people complained that they had done more than 200 nucleic acid tests this year, which was exhausting both physically and mentally. In addition, there may be a large number of cases in Dalian recently.

On September 2, Futian District of Shenzhen City officially issued a notice that on September 3 and 4, two rounds of nucleic acid testing will be carried out in the entire district, requiring “all inspections must be inspected”; enterprises work from home, and all business premises and stores will be closed; District buses and subways are suspended; community communities, urban villages, and industrial parks in the district are closed.

In addition to Futian District, on September 2 and 3, Shenzhen Longgang, Longhua, Luohu, Nanshan, Baoan, Pingshan and Guangming districts also issued similar notices. The above areas almost cover the main urban areas of Shenzhen, affecting more than 11 million people, accounting for about 90% of the total population.

The public has complained a lot about the continuous lockdown and nucleic acid testing in Shenzhen.

Popular financial blogger “Shenzhen Zhang Yixuan” said, “In the three years of the epidemic, I have done more than 200 nucleic acid tests this year. I often work from home in stages, and the company closes down! Is the nucleic acid every day still the same? What is the meaning of daily nucleic acid in Shenzhen? What? I suddenly understand why the owner of the community collapsed and yelled at the gate of the community this morning (September 3rd…”

“Sandieji” said, “Yesterday, I saw that a fence was pulled up a few meters nearby. I don’t know if there is a close connection. According to the level of risk nearby, I think my biggest risk is going out to do nucleic acid, and I don’t know when it will be solved. Feng… A few days ago to refute rumors that the whole city was silent, but on the weekend, I was disturbed, each district was closed and managed… These days are really exhausting physically and mentally, and I can’t see the end.”

“Lin Ge Observation” said, “Six districts are now silent for three days, and the bus and subway are closed. This year, I have done 200 nucleic acid tests for eight months, and the nucleic acid is still like this every day. What is the meaning of nucleic acid?”

“Heart of the Rock” said, “Shanghai pressed the pause button in the first half of the year, and the GDP in the first half of the year immediately turned negative. In the second half of the year, Shenzhen pressed the pause button again, and the economy was trembling.”

“Simon said room” said, “More than 200 nucleic acids this year, in addition to poking out the calluses in the throat and increasing the revenue for the nucleic acid company, I can only say that it has caused loneliness…”

Affected by the epidemic closure and control, except for Line 6 and Line 8, all other subway lines in Shenzhen will be suspended from 0:00 on September 3.

Since September 1, all inter-city bus lines in Shenzhen have temporarily cancelled inter-city section stops, and citizens leaving Shenzhen must hold two negative nucleic acid tests within 48 hours. In addition, Shenzhen’s kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, and second-year high school students in Shenzhen are temporarily suspended from returning to school, and senior high school students are fully closed.

As of 21:00 on September 2, there were 49 high-risk areas and 21 medium-risk areas in Futian District, Shenzhen; 26 high-risk areas and 18 medium-risk areas in Luohu District; 11 high-risk areas in Longhua District , there are 11 medium-risk areas; 9 high-risk areas and 13 medium-risk areas in Nanshan District; 3 high-risk areas and 3 medium-risk areas in Bao’an District; 12 high-risk areas and medium-risk areas in Longgang District There are 13 areas in total; 7 high-risk areas and 5 medium-risk areas in Yantian District.

On September 1, Shenzhen officials said that the epidemic situation in the city is showing a trend of “multi-point spread and local outbreak”, especially in some key places such as Huaxing Dance Art Center and even cluster epidemics. It is expected that the number of new positive cases will increase in the short term. will remain at a high level.

On September 3, the Guangdong Health and Health Commission announced that on September 2, there were 63 new local confirmed cases (54 in Shenzhen) and 40 new local asymptomatic infections (33 in Shenzhen).

Since the CCP is accustomed to falsifying data, the actual situation may be more serious.

Dalian may see a large number of cases in the near future

In addition, the epidemic continued in Chengdu, Heilongjiang Harbin, and Liaoning Dalian.

The Chengdu Municipal Health and Health Commission reported on the 2nd that the current round of the epidemic in the city has risen rapidly since August 26, and it is still fluctuating at a high level, and there are multiple chains of transmission, and the risk of social transmission is high.

From 0:00 on September 2, Harbin City will implement temporary control over 7 districts in the city.

Dalian officials said that there may be a large number of cases in recent days.

