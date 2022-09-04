The interview

Lights, noise, adrenaline, the feeling of being at the center of everything. Matteo Berrettini is an emotion hunter so he loves New York. Reciprocated: this is the city where in 2019 he reached his first semifinal in a Grand Slam, knocking on the door of great tennis. On Monday he made his debut at the US Open by eliminating Chilean Jarry in three sets; yesterday he beat Frenchman Hugo Grenier in four sets.

Matteo, did you take a look at the scoreboard and where can it go?

“I know which side I’m on, the one where Cerundolo and Tsitsipas have already lost. But you know me, I am one who thinks one match at a time ».

The last Grand Slam of the year seems very open, especially with the absence of Djokovic.

«Well, in recent years a different trend has already been seen, even if Novak and Nadal are always there. But Ruud reached the final in Paris, Kyrgios and I in Wimbledon: something is moving ».

If a Berrettini victory were a bookmaker, how much would it give?

“I don’t know how these things work, I swear. I would not give him the first favorite, but not even twentieth ».

Was it right to exclude the no-vax Djokovic?

«Thanks for the question: in any case I answer, I risk being attacked from all sides … Today it is difficult to think of preventing someone from playing, but there are rules. It would not be right to exempt someone just because he is famous: they are the basis of democracy. Having said that to me as everyone is sorry that Novak is not there, it would have been a better tournament with him ».

He trained with Nadal: how did you find him?

“It’s always the same. He has so many weapons… It does me good to train with him ».

If you close your eyes and think about New York what do you see?

«A beautiful chaos, which gives me a lot of energy. Even the tournament, one of the most important we have, is full of noise, of people, so you have to be good at managing it, both on and off the pitch. But I’ve always liked playing here, I feel good there ».

New York rituals?

“We got it. The team is large, then here are my family and some friends, we like to be together, have dinner at my friend Giovanni Bartocci’s restaurant (via della Pace, ed). Rituals are used to bring order in the chaos of New York ».

A calm chaos, as former tennis player Sandro Veronesi would say. In recent months he began studying the mechanisms of sleep with Jacopo Vitale of the “Galeazzi” in Milan: do you need a nap?

«It helps, the problem is that maybe you have to play at that time. In the last few days I have tried to get into the rhythm of the first round match, if you have to play at night, however, you get high. They are interesting studies, I will continue the experience ».

Speaking of habits: do you always write your travel diary?

“It’s not systematic, but I like writing. Sometimes I share it with my mental coach Stefano Massari, other times I keep it for myself ».

Will he ever publish it?

“In the future, why not.”

Does it make us spy on the chapter on New York?

«I often arrive here after difficult times. Also in 2019 I was coming from an injury, I had lost immediately in Cincinnati, but then this tournament stimulates me, it brings out the best. I like that New York happens in this period ».

Compared to grass, where only Covid beats it, what does concrete give it and take away from it?

«We assume that there is not just one concrete, but 10 or 15 different ones. Compared to Indian Wells or Miami, New York is a completely different tournament. Compared to grass, the “hard” allows me to vary directions and heights, so it is more like the earth. Instead, it takes away a bit of my speed, especially with the serve. In moments when I am aggressive towards others it is easier to defend oneself ».

His 2022 for now has been a “stop & go”, between the successes on the grass and the renunciation for Covid at Wimbledon. Today it is n. 15 Atp, is entering the 8 of the Finals again a goal?

“It is not an easy thing. In 2021 with the injury to the first match in Turin I did not enjoy it, this year for one reason or another I am behind. But there are many tournaments to catch up. Let’s see how it goes here then we’ll think about it ».

How’s the friendship-rivalry with Sinner going?

“We went to Montreal for dinner, we have a very good relationship. We told ourselves that after the US Open we have to think carefully about Davis, with the right spirit, because it will be important ». –

