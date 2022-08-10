UDINE. A foreign player who is about to arrive and another player to be caught. At the APU, the days leading up to the August 16th meeting are quite intense, also because there is great anticipation around the Juventus team and the moves that remain to be made on the market.

GREETING FROM SHERRILL

Yesterday on the social networks of the APU came the greeting to the fans by the first American hired for the upcoming season. Khesun Sherrill, who is in Cleveland (his hometown) and already wears an Apu t-shirt, sent this message to the people of Udine: «Hello Udine fans! I am really excited for the start of the new season, we will work hard to win the championship.

I can’t wait to see you, now very little is missing ». The North Carolina winger is expected in Udine on Tuesday morning: he will have just the time to unpack and rest a few hours, then he will join his new teammates for the Apu Old Wild West rally, set for 6 pm at the sports hall Carnera.

ALL ABOUT BRISCOE

The new season will start with a still incomplete APU. The company, in fact, has decided to bet everything on Isaiah Briscoe, at the cost of waiting for September. The profile is considered the right one, able to make an already strong team even more competitive with the current roster.

The former Orlando Magic is willing to marry the Juventus project, but with one eye he continues to look to the NBA and is confident in a call to play his chances among the pros. A party game that will go on for a few more weeks, then we will have to draw conclusions, in one direction or another: in the meantime Udine awaits with confidence.

On the other hand, the rumor circulated yesterday of an imminent agreement with the Argentine playmaker Gaston Whelan is not confirmed. The player was offered to APU by his agent, but the reaction in Udine was rather cold. The track, among other things, is not passable because, contrary to what has been leaked, Whelan does not have an Italian passport and a possible registration would involve the use of the second available visa. It is not just Udine that is not in a hurry to close the roster.

In Serie A2 there are seven other teams still incomplete: Assigeco Piacenza, Stella Azzurra and Juvi Cremona are looking for the second foreigner, Forlì, Ravenna, Rieti and Nardò have not even signed the first and seem to be waiting for the end of summer sales.