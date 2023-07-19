Shipwrecked back on land after three months

After a storm, the on-board electronics of his catamaran “Aloha Toa” failed, according to the media from Australia. The sailor safely disembarked. Journalists, fishery workers, officials and medical workers were waiting for him at Manzanillo port. “I’m alive,” Shaddock told the press. He loves the sea and solitude, but it was a difficult experience. He even thought he would not survive.

The catamaran was spotted by the fishing vessel while the crew was on the lookout for schools of tuna in a small helicopter. Together with his dog, the shipwrecked man is said to have lived only on raw fish and rainwater for weeks.

