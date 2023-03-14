Home News shock felt in Pozzuoli and neighboring municipalities
shock felt in Pozzuoli and neighboring municipalities

shock felt in Pozzuoli and neighboring municipalities

The INGV detected an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 with its epicenter in Campi Flegrei, in Pozzuoli, in the late evening of Monday 13 March.

The earth trembles in Pozzuoli: the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake with its epicenter in Campi Flegrei, in Naples. The shock was clearly felt in the area and in the municipalities close to the epicenter, as demonstrated by the numerous reports on Twitter, but no damage to people or things was reported.

2.8 magnitude earthquake in Campi Flegrei: shock felt in Pozzuoli and neighboring municipalities

In the late evening of Monday 13 March, at 23:40:53, theINGV detected an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 in the Campi Flegrei area, with epicenter in Pozzuoli, municipality of the metropolitan city of Naples. The earthquake had a hypocenter of 3 km: precisely in consideration of the shallow depth, it was particularly felt in the neighboring areas. The phenomenon, recorded by the INGV-OV Operations Room in Naples, had geographical coordinates of 40.8350 latitude and 14.1400 longitude.

At the moment, it is not yet known whether there has been any damage to property or people, but the episode has aroused considerable concern among residents.

User reports on Twitter

The earthquake in Campi Flegrei was felt in the area located west of Naples. There have been many reports from the Solfatara area, in the municipality of Pozzuoli. The shock was also felt distinctly in western neighborhoods such as Bagnoli, Quarto or Fuorigrotta. Many, in fact, the messages posted on social media such as Twitter.

In fact, some users have written messages such as “For months we have been used to at least a couple of shocks a day, often not even perceived, but tonight the doors were shaking”, “We start dancing again” or “This one was strong”.

