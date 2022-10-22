At the beginning of July a window seemed to have opened: the Treviso general practitioners, called to collectively take charge of the patients of Dr. Giorgio Schiavon in San Biagio, had agreed to exercise their clinic activity in the premises made available by the municipality in the former district of Piazza Tobagi. For about half a day a week Viviana Dal Mas, Nicoletta Franzin, Silvia Galici and Laura Ramon (general practitioners who have their clinics in the municipality of Treviso) would have guaranteed their presence within the municipality of San Biagio, allowing their patients now “exiles”, to avoid long and difficult trips to the capital. The fact that many of Dr. Schiavon’s clients are resident in the hamlets of Fagarè and Olmi, as well as elderly, contributed to aggravate the inconvenience, yesterday as today.

A few months later that experimental solution it has already gone bankrupt, “due to the unwillingness of the doctors themselves to continue,” the municipality announced in a note. In this serious crisis, the mayor of San Biagio di Callalta therefore returns to office to ask Ulss 2 to find a solution as soon as possible to the serious shortage of family doctors that is penalizing its territory. «We are one of the largest municipalities in the province, with significant distances from the capital of Treviso. Forcing patients, often elderly and in difficulty, to undertake a long journey to reach the doctor’s office, is unacceptable in 2022. I know that this is a general emergency, which also affects other municipalities in the Marca, but ” observes Alberto Cappelletto “The peculiarities of San Biagio are such that I trust in an adequate and specific response from the management of our Ulss”.

Last Wednesday, the mayor of Sanbiagio returned to press on Dr. Maurizio Sforzi, director of the Treviso Sud socio-sanitary district. arm wrestling which has been going on for months now. And that seems destined to continue for a long time: “For our part,” relaunches Cappelletto who with the councilor for relations with the Ulss Giulia Zangrando is in constant contact with the top management of the Treviso health authority “we will continue to support the collection of signatures among the population to find a solution to an emergency that penalizes our territory more than others. In a recent phone call with Dr. Sforzi, I also put forward the hypothesis of experimenting with other solutions, perhaps by transferring employees of the health company, given that family doctors, in agreement, have the right to decide where to carry out their business. To extreme evils, extreme remedies »concludes Cappelletto.