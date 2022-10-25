Ibuprofen is practically impossible to find, present among the over-the-counter medicines against fever, headache, various pains and used as an anti-inflammatory even against the lighter forms of Covid.

“Ibuprofen is coming to us in fits and starts and in minimal quantities, as are stomach antacids and aerosol devices. Not to mention glass bottles and plastic containers used for our products, which are increasingly difficult to find. We are worried, the supply chain works on a narrow gauge, for some brands we will go to next year for delivery »confirms Giuseppe Losego, president of the Treviso Pharmacists’ Association.

The 230 green crosses of the province of Treviso are grappling with the problem of the lack of common medicines, particularly required in the winter period to combat coughs, colds, flu and seasonal ailments. A phenomenon that is affecting the whole of Italy, and the Brand is no exception, but the points of sale in our area are organizing themselves, storing and producing what is hard to find on the market, in particular based pills. of ibuprofen and syrups for children with the same active ingredient.

“The ibuprofen molecule is largely synthesized in Ukraine, due to the war the export of this active ingredient to the pharmaceutical industries has slowed down” continues Dr. Losego. The delays in procuring other raw materials and the increasing costs of logistics and distribution also weigh. “For this reason, many Treviso pharmacies are running for cover, buying their own ingredients and then preparing commonly used drugs in a galenic way” adds the president of the Order.

The procurement of medicines against stomach acid is also particularly difficult. “Until recently, Riopan was practically unavailable, now we have managed to put it back on the shelf, but for a long time it was impossible to have it” continues Losego.

Another aspect that generates some concern concerns the imminent increase in retail costs due to the increase in the prices of raw materials and fuels.

“For now we have managed to maintain the usual prices trying to contain the increases as much as possible” concludes Losego “but the prices for deliveries are rising, so much so that we will continue to guarantee the daily delivery of urgent drugs, but for the repetitive ones our customers will have to get used to waiting a little longer to reduce warehouse and courier costs ».