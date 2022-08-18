Original title: Sichuan Neijiang, Guang’an and other places are busy with high temperature and drought

China News Service, Chengdu, August 17 (Reporter Liu Zhongjun) Since August, affected by the continuous high temperature and dry weather with little rain, Sichuan Neijiang, Luzhou, Guang’an, Yibin and Leshan have experienced droughts of varying degrees, and some places have also experienced droughts. In order to solve the problem of water use, fire rescue teams from all over the country acted quickly to deliver water to people’s homes and fields to solve the urgent need for water.

Since August, due to the continuous high temperature and hot weather, Hongmiao Village, Hengsheng Town, Guang’an District, Guang’an City, due to its remote location, has no running water.

After receiving the request for water, the Guang’an Fire Rescue Detachment immediately mobilized fire trucks to deliver “timely water” to the villagers. Walking into Hongmiao Village, Hengsheng Town, Guang’an District, some villagers were looking forward to it. After seeing the fire truck, they all moved out of the way and placed buckets, basins and other water-containing tools in an orderly manner. The fire slowly flowed out of the fire truck, and the firefighters also helped to deliver water to the old man’s house when they encountered the elderly with limited mobility.

Since August, Guang’an City’s Wusheng, Huaying, Yuechi County and many other places have experienced high temperature and little rain. The Guang’an City Fire Rescue Team has delivered more than 800 tons of water to the villagers under the jurisdiction of 15 towns (streets) in the city, and solved the problem of drinking water for more than 2,560 people. Water problems and water problems for more than 11,500 livestock and water problems for more than 180 acres of orchards and fruit trees.

In Gulin County, Luzhou, droughts of varying degrees occurred in many towns and towns, which seriously affected the growth of crops and the water used for living and production of urban and rural residents.

In the face of drought, Luzhou City has launched a level IV emergency response to drought, and adopted artificial rainfall operations, emergency water transfer, activation of backup water sources, extension of the water supply pipe network, drilling wells, pulling water and other drought resistance measures according to local conditions, and resolutely safeguarding the safety of drinking water for humans and animals and food security “two bottom lines”. At the same time, Gulin County fire, sanitation, and militia teams were dispatched to deliver water to help solve the problem of water shortages for production and living.

In order to ensure that the production and living water of the people in Gulin is not affected, the Luzhou Power Supply Company coordinated a transformer with a capacity of 250 kVA and adopted the zero-point emergency repair method to replace the transformer. After nearly 3 hours of continuous work, the new transformer of Guangming Road Pumping Station was replaced, and the pumping station resumed the pumping operation.

At present, State Grid Luzhou Power Supply Company has set up 9 drought-relief and power-supply service teams, which have dispatched more than 400 drought-relief and power-supply personnel and more than 40 vehicles. By going to the village and entering the household, a comprehensive inspection of the equipment involved in the irrigation and pumping lines is carried out, so as to ensure the safety of agricultural production in Gulin and the safety of drought resistance and electricity consumption.

"We will pay close attention to the drought situation, do a good job in the operation and maintenance of line equipment, ensure the safe operation of pumping irrigation power facilities, and cooperate with the local emergency water supply guarantee." Liang Kaiyuan, deputy general manager of the Gulin County Company of Luzhou Power Supply Company, said.

In Neijiang City, affected by high temperature, clear heat and no obvious precipitation, droughts occurred in various parts of Neijiang City, and the people's production and living water was affected. Since August, fire departments across Neijiang City have received more than 40 requests for help from the masses, and continued to deliver more than 1,000 tons of water, solving the urgent need of the masses for water.

In the No. 14 community of Shuangyan Village, Jingmin Town, Neijiang, when they heard that the fire truck was going to deliver water, more than 30 villagers put their buckets of water at the roadside early, waiting for the fire truck to deliver water.

"It has been working for more than 20 days, and there is no running water in the village. All the wells carry water to eat. There is no water in the wells in the sky." Chen Shufen, a 75-year-old villager, said that after living in Shuangyan Village for decades, this is the first time she has encountered such a dry year. Due to Chen Shufen's inconvenience in her legs and feet, she was the only one at home, and the firefighters sent water directly into her home.

Leaving Shuangyan Village, the fire truck filled with water set off again to No. 17 village in Shima Village, Jingmin Town. The fields were cracked along the way. "The feet are stuck in the cracks and can't be pulled out, and the peanuts and sweet potatoes that are planted are not dry." Chen Liping, the captain of the 17th Society of Shima Village, said that the fire truck brought timely water.

In Sanguan Village, Shuangcai Town, Dongxing District, Neijiang City, firefighters sent much-needed water to the villagers. "According to common sense, the growth of corn should be as high as one person at this time. Due to the drought, the damage rate of 320 mu of corn has basically reached 100%, and the damage has reached about 200,000 yuan. The new seedlings are also sun-dried in winter. In the face of the continuous drought, Zhang Ping, Party Secretary of Sanguan Village, said that the fire brigade sent 6 tons of water to help crops survive the high temperature and minimize the economic losses of the villagers.

