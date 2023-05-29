SkyWeek, from Sunday 28 May to Saturday 2 June 2023 Sky and streaming NOW

SKY / NOW REPORTS | from 28 MAY to 2 JUNE 2023

A GOOD PERSON

Tuesday 30 May at 21:15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Allison (Florence Pugh) is a young woman with a bright future ahead: she has a wonderful boyfriend, a thriving career, a family and friends who support her. But her world is shattered when she survives a horrific accident and walks out of the clinic with an opioid addiction and unresolved grief. In the years that follow, it’s the unlikely friendship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) that gives her the chance to pull herself together and move on with her life.

ONE CHICAGO – CHICAGO FIRE, PD, MED

From Tuesday 30 May on Sky Serie and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

From Emmy Award®-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, the beloved franchise One Chicago returns with new episodes, about the professional and personal lives of firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel in the city of Chicago. Chicago Fire restarts following the intrepid firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51, including Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), who are ready to put their lives on the line to save the citizens of Chicago in the eleventh season of the fiery drama series. The men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite intelligence unit continue their fight against crime in the tenth season of the action crime drama Chicago PD, starring Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). The exciting medical drama Chicago MED continues with the eighth season, always focused on the stories of doctors and nurses who fight to save lives in the city of Chicago. Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) return.

FUNNY WOMAN – A TV QUEEN

From Friday 2 June at 21:15 on Sky Serie and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

From “Funny Girl”, the cult novel by Nick Hornby, a Sky Original series starring Gemma Arterton, set in Swinging London in the 60s. Barbara Parker (Arterton) is a beauty queen who has just been crowned Miss Blackpool, but she longs for more. She moves to London to find herself and try to break into the heavily male-dominated world of comedy. The London she encounters is not as “swinging” as the one she had read about and seen on TV. She nevertheless manages to audition for a television comedy show, and her uncompromising Nordic spirit lands her the part of her. Barbara joins a groundbreaking new sitcom that will impact British comedy for decades to come. She will be able to redefine the prevailing attitude towards “funny women” and, in the process, reinvent herself.

Do you like Netflix? It’s the right time to have it together with Sky at a killer price.

Sky TV + Netflix for €14.90 a month instead of €30 for 18 months.

Click here, find out more – Offer valid until 11/6/2023

SUNDAY 28 MAY

THE ADVENTURES OF ERROL FLYNN

Sunday 28 May at 21:15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Based on Flynn’s own book “Beam Ends,” the film chronicles his adventuring days before he rose to fame and became the first major action actor in cinematic history. In 1930, before becoming a Hollywood star, the young Errol embarks with a ramshackle band of companions on a ship, stolen from Chinese smugglers and loaded with opium, to Papua New Guinea in search of a lost treasure.

MONDAY 29 MAGGIO

THE WOMAN KING

Monday 29 May at 21:15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

2023 Golden Globe nominated Viola Davis stars in a gripping retelling of a true story. In 1823, the African kingdom of Dahomey is threatened by the neighboring and powerful kingdom of Oyo. However, Dahomey is a fiercely militaristic state and also has a special female corps: the Agojie. They are led by General Nanisca, who tries to inspire King Ghezo to abandon the slave trade, in favor of the production and trade of palm oil. When the young and capable Nawi joins the Agojie, war is looming.

TUESDAY 30 MAGGIO

NASRIN – VOICE OF THE PEOPLE

Tuesday 30 May at 21.15 on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Secretly shot in Iran by women and men who risked arrest to make it, this film takes a close look at the work and life of renowned human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, celebrated on her 60th birthday. In the courts and on the streets, Nasrin has long fought for the rights of women, children, the LGBTQ+ community, religious minorities, journalists, artists and those sentenced to death. In June 2018, during the shooting, she was arrested and sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes. Even from prison she continued to defy the authorities. Nasrin is a compelling portrait of Iran’s extraordinarily resilient women’s rights movement and one of Iran’s most courageous human rights activists and political prisoners.

THURSDAY 1 JUNE

SKY CINEMA COLLECTION – TRANSFORMERS

Sky Cinema Collection, from Thursday 1 to Friday 9 June. ADVENTURE collection available on demand from June 1st

On the occasion of the theatrical release of the new TRANSFORMERS: THE AWAKENING chapter, scheduled for June 7, from Thursday 1 to Friday 9 June Sky Cinema Collection offers the entire sci-fi saga which includes the 5 films directed by Michael Bay and based on toys and animated series by Hasbro and Takara Tomy from the 80s. It was 2007 when Michael Bay brought to the cinema the first spectacular chapter, TRANSFORMERS, starring Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel, in which two alien races, the Autobots and Decepticons, they choose Earth as their battlefield. The film was nominated for 3 Oscars® in 2008. Two years after the events and the release of the first film, in 2009, the second spectacular adventure TRANSFORMERS – REVENGE OF THE FALLEN was released where we find Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox who, together with Autobots, they find themselves having to fight against the Decepticons who intend to awaken their supreme leader. 2011 was the year of TRANSFORMERS 3, in which John Turturro and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley join Shia LaBeouf in the cast. Here the Autobots must not only defend themselves from the Decepticons, but also from a terrible new enemy. In 2014 the fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to the characters of Hasbro was made, TRANSFORMERS 4 – ERA OF EXTINCTION with Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci in which, five years after the events of the third film, an inventor finds Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots. It’s 2017 when we find Mark Wahlberg, this time together with Anthony Hopkins, in TRANSFORMERS – THE LAST KNIGHT where an unexpected alliance proves to be the only chance to save the Earth from a space threat.

FRIDAY 2 JUNE

THE TWIN – THE OTHER FACE OF EVIL

Friday 2 June at 21:15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Teresa Palmer in a thriller with suggestive atmospheres. Following the death of her young son Nathan, Rachel moves from the United States to Finland with her husband Anthony and Nathan’s twin brother Elliot. The house in the countryside seems like a good place to start a new life, but soon Elliot starts acting strange and tells his mother that he is Nathan. So Rachel seeks help from an elderly local woman who talks to her about demons and possession…

THE KINGDOM OF WHALES

Friday 2 June at 21:15 on Sky Nature and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Whales, so far from our world, have long been a deep mystery to us. How do these almost alien creatures see the world? What do they think? The latest studies are starting to give us some answers. Marine biologist and filmmaker Rick Rosenthal embarks on a journey to discover all these aspects: he manages to film the extraordinary behavior of a humpback whale which, time after time, manages to trick humans into getting what it wants, their fish. He also discovers the hunting techniques of humpback whales which demonstrate that they have learned to interpret, to their advantage, the calls of another marine species, the orcas, waiting for the latter to group the herring in narrow shoals, then pounce and swallow the whole bank. Even gray whales appear to be enjoying themselves, filmed spending hours each day riding the waves, only stopping when the tide turns. Filmed using boats, kayaks, drones and in collaboration with the most authoritative whale researchers and scholars, Rick Rosenthal sheds light on the culture and wisdom of these giants of the ocean.

SATURDAY JUNE 3rd

LANCIA – THE LEGEND OF THE RALLY

From Saturday 3 June at 21:15 on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

“Motorsport is dangerous” has been written on motor racing tickets for decades. And yet, between the 1970s and 1990s, the Italian rally achieved successes and popularity never seen before and Lancia stands out among the names that have dominated the world scene. Expression of the highest Italian automotive tradition, Lancia has gone through over 115 years of history, between dazzling moments of glory and disastrous crashes. The series tells of cars, mythological creatures that have darted, suffered and won the most adventurous races, and of those who, with wisdom, strategy and spirit of adventure, imagined, built and brought them to victory. Born in the mid-sixties with a small budget and a great desire to win, the Lancia Racing Department is the story of all-Italian excellence. Faithful to its values ​​of integrity and class, the Lancia Racing Department has transformed itself into a way of seeing the world, influencing the history of sport and that of our country.

All Sky Sport in live streaming

F1®, MotoGP™, UEFA Champions League, Serie A and more!

