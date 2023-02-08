Reposted from: China Gongwang

Original title: Some hospitals in Guangzhou can test for new crown antibodies (topic)

The price ranges from 25 yuan to 50 yuan (subtitle)

Text/Yangcheng Evening News reporter Chen Hui correspondent Wang Jian

Recently, Beijing, Hunan, Wuhan, Hubei and other places have issued notices to clearly carry out new coronavirus antibody testing. The reporter visited various medical institutions in Guangzhou and learned that there are already hospitals in Guangzhou that provide this testing service, and many other hospitals are actively preparing for it. It is expected that the testing will be carried out on a large scale next week. It is reported that the price of the testing service ranges from 25 yuan to 50 yuan.

Citizens are tested for COVID-19 antibodies at the Third Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Photo/Yangcheng Evening News reporter Liang Yu Liu Yingying

What does an antibody test measure?

The new coronavirus antibody is a marker substance of the immune response produced by the body after infection with the new coronavirus, and the common ones are IgM antibody and IgG antibody. Detecting the antibody value of the new coronavirus can help the subjects evaluate their own immunity to the new coronavirus, and it is a scientific reference for personal protection.

The Third Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine is one of the few hospitals in Guangzhou currently carrying out the detection of new coronavirus antibody levels. The reporter came to the hospital and found that this test can be issued by the account number of any department. After paying 25 yuan, go to the medical laboratory department to draw venous blood, and the result can be obtained in one hour.

“Generally speaking, most people’s IgG antibodies can maintain a high titer within 6 months. This means that they have better resistance to the new coronavirus, but there are also individual differences, and individual people may attenuate more Hurry up.” Zhao Kewei, director of the medical laboratory department of the hospital, introduced.

How to understand the test results?

According to Zhao Kewei, different test kit manufacturers will have different test results. Taking the kit used by the Third Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine as an example, if the result is less than 1, it is negative, indicating that there is no new crown antibody in the blood; if it is greater than 1, it is positive, and the higher the value, the greater the amount of new crown antibody in the blood.

If the IgM antibody test is positive and the IgG antibody is negative, it means that you have just been infected with the new coronavirus, which can be used as an auxiliary diagnostic basis for the new coronavirus infection.

If both IgM and IgG antibodies are positive, it indicates that the subject may be in the early stage of the new coronavirus infection. If the subject has been vaccinated against the new coronavirus vaccine before or after 2 weeks, it may also lead to positive IgG and IgM antibodies.

If the IgG antibody is positive and the IgM antibody is negative, it indicates that the subject has been infected with the new coronavirus in the past and basically recovered, or that the subject has been vaccinated against the new coronavirus vaccine. The higher the value, the higher the protection against the new coronavirus, the lower the value, the weaker the protection, and the need for vaccination to strengthen immunity.

Who needs to be tested?

According to Zhao Kewei, after the Spring Festival, the number of citizens who came to the hospital to test for antibodies against the new coronavirus is on the rise. Most of them are “Yangkang” groups, and they want to know how their bodies are currently protected against the new coronavirus. There are also a small number of people who have never had symptoms of “yang”, and they don’t know whether they are “weiyang people” or asymptomatic infected people who have been infected, and want to find out through inspections.

During the interview, the reporter learned that some citizens expressed concern about whether the elderly at home could survive the possible second wave of the epidemic. Zhao Kewei suggested that this part of the elderly can test the antibody titer of the new coronavirus to help them judge whether they have ever been infected with the new coronavirus and the current stage of infection, whether they have immunity to the new coronavirus, and the strength of their immunity. Then scientific protection can be carried out accordingly. If the antibody titer of the elderly is low, try to avoid or go to places where crowds gather as little as possible, and timely supplementary vaccination is required to strengthen immunity.

In addition, after vaccination, if you want to know whether the vaccine has formed protection, you can also know through antibody testing. “It is best to test two weeks after vaccination, because it takes a certain amount of time for the antibody to form and reach a high value.” Zhao Kewei suggested.