In Torbe some of the classic games with springs to ride have been mounted, while in Sospirolo there is now a pulley. In Gron, on the other hand, the most substantial operation took place, designed for different age groups

SUSPIROL. An investment of 35 thousand euros in favor of the new generations. The municipality of Sospirolo has put a hand to the portfolio in order to enrich the three playgrounds in the area. Not only that: he installed some educational equipment outside the gym, available to elementary school children.

The news was given by the councilor for youth policies, Karin Casaril. “We have allocated a total of 30 thousand euros to enhance the three spaces where families take their children to spend some free time in company”, he explains, “in particular, some of the classic games with springs have been mounted at the Torbe. to ride, while a pulley is now located in Sospirolo. In Gron, on the other hand, the most substantial operation took place, designed for different age groups. In fact, a climbing boulder problem and a ping pong table are now available to young people. In addition, we have installed a playhouse dedicated to the little ones. By the way, it would be our hope that Prà de la Melia in Gron would become more and more an ideal meeting place for our children, since it is also the area adjacent to the sports facilities of the municipality ».

As for elementary school, educational games are now showing off. In technical jargon, we are talking about playforms, increasingly popular for their undoubted playful potential. “These are installations agreed with the teachers and whose purpose is to develop certain skills in children, while practicing in the open air”, Casaril emphasizes, “for example, there are the letters of the alphabet colored and flanked by a representation whose name begins with that letter. But also caterpillars to help in learning mathematical operations, or a meter with which to measure distances. In this case, the investment is just over € 5,500 ”.