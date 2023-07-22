South Tyrol: Svp, ‘Widmann is no longer one of our members’ – News

The former South Tyrolean councilor and historical figure of the SVP Thomas Widmann has communicated to his now former party the exit from the council group. At this point, the 63-year-old will participate in the council meeting as an independent on Monday, reducing the majority of SVP and Lega to just one vote.





“In a democracy, everyone is free to do so. From a political point of view, he sanctioned the break with the SVP, despite the secretary’s attempts at mediation”, say the local leaders of the party in a statement, supporting the line indicated by the secretary Philipp Achammer, according to which membership of the SVP is forfeited in the event of a candidate on an opposing list. “Thomas Widmann is no longer a member of the Suedtiroler Volkspartei. Unfortunately, he thus contributes to making the governability of our Province more difficult and to weakening the representation of Alto Adige vis-à-vis Rome”, concludes the note.



