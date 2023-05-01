Home » SPI Energy’s Solar4America Showing American-Made Solar Modules at Florida Solar & Storage Summit 2023 Seite 1
News

SPI Energy’s Solar4America Showing American-Made Solar Modules at Florida Solar & Storage Summit 2023 Seite 1

by admin
SPI Energy’s Solar4America Showing American-Made Solar Modules at Florida Solar & Storage Summit 2023 Seite 1

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics …

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric
vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar4America (S4A), a Sacramento, Calif. based solar
module manufacturing company, is participating in the Florida Solar And Storage Summit in Sarasota May 2-3, 2023.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture

Foto: Accesswire

See also  Feng Wenge Kingdom first investigated and inspected the work of epidemic prevention and control, safety production, and market supply guarantee in Qinzhou District | Epidemic | Tianshui | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

You may also like

The Khartoum state government extends the Eid al-Fitr...

The party of the Inter-company Games is lived

Shoe chain Reno also files for bankruptcy in...

Office of the President “I will not hesitate...

Evidence involving the alleged abuse of a girl

Concentrate on the new journey of building a...

May 1st liveblog

A bus crash kills 18 tourists in Mexico

This is how the return and peak plan...

Depot and buses broken up

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy