Changing of the guard at the top of many state subsidiaries, public institutes and agencies. In many cases the term of office will be in a few months, that is, immediately after the new government takes office. Then you will understand how much the spirit of spoil system will affect the new nomenklatura. The mechanism directly concerns the top executives of the PA and provides that all top management figures forfeit 90 days after their trust in the new government. Within this period, the Government can confirm or replace the managers.

Automatic forfeiture

In the absence of an act of confirmation or replacement, the executive automatically lapses and a new appointment must in any case be made. State-controlled companies are not included in this automatic mechanism, many of which, however, today see their respective boards expiring in the spring of next year, a coincidence that will allow the new government to choose its men among the top executives subject to the spoil system. also the director of the Revenue Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffinithe director of Customs Marcello Minnenna and the director of the State Property, Alessandra Dal Verme. For the first two top executives, the expiry of their three-year mandate (January 30, 2023) coincides with the expiry of the 90-day deadline set by the spoil system regulations, while for the director Dal Verme the mandate would expire in May 2024.

Appointment in spring

Other summits not subject to the trap are also due to expire next spring. In particular, the president of INPS, Pasquale Tridicohas the mandate expiring for May 2023 but according to an interpretation he should remain in office for another year that is until the expiry of the Board of Directors he chaired, appointed on April 15, 2020. Going to the elite of the large state companies, they dance in sight of the spring, the top management and directors of the boards of the 6 large listed on the stock exchange controlled by the Mef: ENAV, Enel, Eni, Leonardo, Poste and Terna.

The replacement practice after three terms

The six Chief Executive Officers and Presidents all expire in 2023 with the meeting to approve the 2022 financial statements scheduled for the first half of the year. Some, like the CEO of ENAV Paolo Simioni and the president Francesca Isgrò they are in their first term. Others like the CEO of Enel Francesco Staracethe CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi I’m on the third. The practice of public appointments provides for a replacement after three successive mandates, but the strong energy crisis and the geopolitical storm could set aside the practice to ensure stability for the two energy giants. This reasoning would also favor the reconfirmation of Terna’s top management with the CEO Stefano Donnarumma and the president Valentina Bosetti. On the other hand, the Government will be able to take more time for Cdp and Fs, whose top management is expected to expire in 2024 with the meeting to approve the 2023 budget.