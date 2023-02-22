news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 22 – Stellantis closed 2022 with ‘record results’: a net profit of 16.8 billion, up 26% compared to the previous year and an adjusted operating profit of 23.3 billion , up 29%. Net revenues amounted to 179.6 billion euros, up 18% thanks to favorable net prices, improved model mix and positive conversion effects. An ordinary dividend of €4.2 billion will be distributed to shareholders, corresponding to €1.34 per share.



Net industrial cash flow is 10.8 billion (+78%), consistent with the 2030 target of exceeding 20 billion.



