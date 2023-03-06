According to a study carried out by Servipunto, neighborhood stores experienced an increase of more than 18% in sales compared to the close of the previous year. This growth can be attributed to macroeconomic factors such as inflation, which has made it more difficult for people to buy products from larger retailers.

The study also showed that these stores are becoming more popular due to their convenience and ability to provide customers with personalized service. This trend is likely to continue in the future as more people realize the benefits associated with shopping at local stores.

The closing of the previous year was positive for neighborhood stores, with sales growth of more than 18%. This is a significant increase compared to 2021, when the merchant recorded a recovery in transactions of more than 6.9%.

The success of these neighborhood stores is also due to the use of technology such as online ordering systems and contactless payment options. These technologies have allowed them to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience while ensuring that security protocols are followed.

Consumers are increasingly seeking quality convenience products from local stores, which has resulted in increased sales for these businesses. Additionally, the pandemic has forced people to stay home and shop locally, further increasing sales from telecommuting.