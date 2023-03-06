news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 06 – “Does the success against Napoli give us more conviction? No, it’s a danger for us, we saw it after the 4-0 victory against Milan. If we are contented, we decrease on a motivational level. Let’s not repeat the mistakes we made.” This is what Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said in the press conference on the eve of the match against AZ Alkmaar, valid for the round of 16 of the Conference League. The coach defines the Dutch team as “strong, dynamic, intense”, which however will face a solid Lazio, especially behind: “The defensive contribution of the whole team has improved, the rear line covers less space because the whole team has grown,” adds Sarri. (HANDLE).

