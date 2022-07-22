On July 19, Dongcheng District, Xuchang City held a new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting to listen to the recent progress of epidemic prevention and control work, and then re-arrange, redeploy and implement the next steps. Song Zhanhua, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Working Committee and Director of the Management Committee, Li Jinping, Member of the District Party Working Committee and Deputy Director of the Management Committee, and relevant persons in charge of relevant units directly in the district and various sub-district offices participated.

Xuchang Dongcheng District Held New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Scheduling Meeting

Song Zhanhua demanded that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated. Resolutely overcome numbness and slack mentality, tighten the strings of thought, adhere to the problem orientation, implement scientific and precise policies, and implement the prevention and control measures strictly and carefully with the sense of responsibility and urgency of “always rest assured” to ensure that the epidemic does not enter or rebound , and spare no effort to protect the life and health of the people. We must do a good job of prevention and control in a strict and meticulous manner. Consolidate the responsibilities of the grassroots checkpoints, earnestly assume responsibilities and fulfill their responsibilities, strengthen coordination and linkage, accurately screen foreigners and returnees in key areas, and implement “foreign prevention and import” with multiple measures; give full play to the role of sentinel monitoring and early warning in fever clinics and pharmacies, and effectively do By the “Fourth Morning”, we will build a solid epidemic early warning barrier; implement the measures of “normalized nucleic acid testing + site code inspection”, optimize the layout of nucleic acid sampling points, scientifically coordinate personnel and material supply, and strictly implement sampling procedures and standards to ensure that Nucleic acid sampling services work in a safe, standardized and efficient manner; we must strictly implement prevention and control requirements such as wearing masks and using site codes, and promote the hanging of the “Quarterly Responsibility” bulletin board, so that the site code should be set up and scanned. Strictly manage key places, carry out drag-and-drop inspections, and urge the implementation of various prevention and control measures. Continue to make every effort to promote the vaccination of the elderly, and do a good job in the interpretation and guidance of policies and precautions to ensure that they are fully received. To strengthen capacity building. Strengthen the construction of special classes, scientifically coordinate accurate command and dispatch, maintain an emergency state at all times, and strengthen on-duty duty to ensure effective connection, smooth instructions, and rapid response; focus on key links such as nucleic acid detection, flow traceability, and isolation control, summarize experience and lessons, and make up for it. We will continue to improve the level of epidemic prevention and control capabilities. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and supervision, strictly enforce discipline and accountability, strengthen the implementation of rectification, plug loopholes, and strongly ensure that the normalized epidemic prevention and control in the region is carried out in an orderly and efficient manner, so as to ensure economic and social harmony and stability.

