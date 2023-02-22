Tomorrow Wednesday February 22 taxi drivers have called marches in different parts of the country, the above, to protest against the lack of guarantees for their work by the National Government. Despite establishing dialogue tables with the Ministry of Transportation, the union decided to take to the streets.

The meetings held this Tuesday, February 21, did not bear fruit because the taxi drivers did not back down with the complaints and claims that they have to deal with issues such as the price of gasoline, sanctions by transit agents and informal public transport through digital platforms.

“We regret that the representatives of the taxi drivers have withdrawn from a dialogue table. This is not the first meeting to which we have invited this union, we have had permanent conversations with them in almost the entire national territory”the minister of this portfolio, Guillermo Reyes, pronounced.

Due to the above, the concentration points that the mobilization of taxi drivers will have in the Colombian capital are already known, which include several of the main avenues of Bogotá. Drivers will be at: Cali Avenue with 26th Street, intermediaries of El Dorado Airport, 13th Street with 37th Street in front of the Ministry of Mobility, 80th Street at the exit to Siberia, 13th Street in the El Playón sector, Banderas Monument, Tunal Portal, Portal of July 20 and North Portal.

Speeding tickets are one of the most frequent concerns of Bogotanos. This way, the Ministry of Mobility issued a report on how many subpoenas of this type have been imposed in 2023 and the accident figures of the city that have been registered.

The entity assured that around 70 checkpoints have been imposed at different points in the capital in order to keep citizens alert so that they slow down and drive carefully.

Likewise, they reported that “only in January of this year, the 45% of fatalities due to road accidents have been registered between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am. That is, 21 cases of the 47 deaths in the month, for this reason, we call on drivers, especially motorcyclists, so that mobility in the city is safer, so as not to exceed speed limits and to arrive healthy and safe home to our families.”

