There are races where mistakes can be fatal and victory isn’t so much finishing first as crossing the finish line in one piece.

On foot, by bike, on a boat: the search for the extreme has often led the most daring athletes to face prohibitive terrains like the jungle of the Amazon River or the frozen wastes of Alaska, in an unbridled pursuit of the toughest and craziest goal.

In the gallery there are 5 of the most amazing races in the world, or you can always sign up for the funniest footraces in the world.

