Home Sports 5 of the most extreme races in the world
Sports

5 of the most extreme races in the world

by admin
5 of the most extreme races in the world

There are races where mistakes can be fatal and victory isn’t so much finishing first as crossing the finish line in one piece.
On foot, by bike, on a boat: the search for the extreme has often led the most daring athletes to face prohibitive terrains like the jungle of the Amazon River or the frozen wastes of Alaska, in an unbridled pursuit of the toughest and craziest goal.

In the gallery there are 5 of the most amazing races in the world, or you can always sign up for the funniest footraces in the world.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Samele and the journey to save his partner Kharlan: "I suffer with her"

You may also like

Champions: Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 – Football

Polish women betrayed the goals for M¦ in...

LNP confirms itself as a partner of the...

Chen Yufei and Wang Yilyu truce to the...

Eintracht Frankfurt struggles with a red card for...

Salernitana, Iervolino: ‘Sousa identikit ideal for us’

Pioli wins the Golden Bench. Pecchia and Baldini...

“Naples in the quarter-finals of the Champions League?”,...

Champions League: Real Madrid thrash Liverpool, Naples win...

Day Around the Bay: Wind Knocks Out More...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy