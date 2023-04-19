Sudden torrential rain in Changsha turns daytime into night and does not go out unless necessary (Video) | Changsha rainstorm| Extreme weather| Blue rainstorm warning| Orange rainstorm warning

On the morning of Tuesday (April 18), there was lightning, thunder, and heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan. The day turned into night in seconds. Netizens joked, is this a night shift?

Videos circulated on the Internet showed that at around 9 o’clock on Tuesday morning, the sky in Changsha was suddenly covered with dark clouds, thunder rumbled, and heavy rain poured down, mixed with hailstones, the largest of which were the size of eggs.

Affected by the heavy rain, some roads in Changsha were flooded, and some vehicles were flooded. Netizens jokingly said, “The mode of watching the sea has been turned on again”; “Welcome to the Changsha Water-Splashing Festival”; others said, “Someone is crossing the catastrophe today.”

The Mainland Meteorological Observatory reminded not to go to dangerous areas such as mountains during periods of concentrated rainfall, and avoid going out during periods of active strong convection.

The Hunan Meteorological Observatory has issued an orange rainstorm warning. It is expected that the rainstorm will continue until tomorrow. There will be heavy rainstorms in some places, accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail, which will affect Changsha, Zhuzhou, Xiangtan, Hengyang, eastern Shaoyang, southern Yueyang, and Yiyang. South, central and southern Huaihua, northern Chenzhou, Loudi and other places.

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue rainstorm warning in the morning. It is expected that from day to night on Tuesday, the southern region will enter the period of the strongest rainfall. Among them, some areas in Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong and other places will experience heavy to heavy rain. There are heavy rainstorms in eastern Jiangxi, southwestern Zhejiang, and northwestern Fujian, and the rainfall will reach 100 to 130 mm. It is necessary to be alert to urban and rural waterlogging, mountain torrents, and geological disasters that may be caused by local heavy rainfall.

On the 19th, the heavy rainfall area pressed southward to Fujian and Guangdong, and there were local heavy rains in southern Fujian and central Guangdong. In the coming week, there will be more frequent rainy weather and strong convective outflows in most parts of the south, and there will be a moderate to heavy rain process from the 20th to the 23rd.

The mainland has experienced frequent extreme weather recently. The drought has continued since July last year. A few days ago, strong sandstorms hit many provinces and cities in the mainland, and Harbin even had sand and snow.

There is a folk saying in China that after a severe drought, there must be a severe flood. Last year, a rare drought occurred in China. The water levels of rivers and lakes such as the Yangtze River, Poyang Lake, and Dongting Lake continued to shrink, and bottomed out in many places. Mainland netizens said, “Everything has changed.”

Some netizens reminded on the Internet that the long-term severe drought has caused the vegetation to die without water, and the soil is loose. Once there is a process of heavy rainfall, the earth and rocks on the surface may be washed down along the river, forming floods and mudslides.

