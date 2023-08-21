Sushi restaurant in Naples is looking for employees at 3 euros an hour – News

A sushi restaurant looking for employees at 3 euros an hour. It happens in Naples, according to what was reported to the deputy of the Verdi-Left Alliance Francesco Emilia Borrelli who publishes the screenshots of the conversation between the manager of the exercise and the aspiring worker.



A note from Borrelli speaks of “a new case of attempted labor exploitation”. “A person – it is explained – responded to a job advertisement from a well-known Japanese restaurant in Naples”. And from the chat, sent to the deputy, “a request for 10 hours a day, 6 days a week, for a monthly fee of 750 euros emerges between the person who presented himself as the owner of the restaurant and the person looking for work , or just over 3 euros per hour”.



In the chat, the job seeker points out that three euros is “too little”. And the interlocutor replies: “Yes, I already know that Italians and Chinese are different”, with three smiley faces. Adding, in approximate Italian: “Why Chinese can’t you see when I work now. We are always working”.



“Enough with absurd and underpaid job offers”, comments Borrelli. “Too many business owners first offer starvation wages and then complain because they can’t find staff. The jungle of exploitation must be stopped at all costs, if it goes on like this our young people will never be able to build a future. How can we can think of living by working 10 hours a day, 6 days a week, for only 750 euros, a figure that no longer even allows for the payment of rent, utilities and expenses. – concludes the parliamentarian – it will only be poverty”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA