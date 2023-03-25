Status: 03/25/2023 07:26 a.m Because of a possible bomb disposal, around 8,500 people in Göttingen have to leave their homes today. No one should be in the restricted area since 6 a.m. An emergency shelter has been set up.

The city informs people about you Live blog about the current status of the assignment. According to this, control teams from the police, fire brigade and city planning service are currently going through the evacuation area. They check whether all people have left the area. According to the Verkehrsverbund Südniedersachsen, the Göttingen public transport company offered two bus lines this morning to provide shuttle service to the emergency shelter on Böttingerstrasse.

According to the information, city buses are being diverted extensively today, Regional buses to and from Göttingen operate with restrictions. Passengers should inform themselves before their journey.

Duds suspected: Hotline and e-mail address for questions

The city of Göttingen has one on the internet list of addresses published, which are in the evacuation area. A telephone hotline has also been set up, which citizens can use to ask questions. The number (0551) 400 50 50 According to the city, it has been activated since 4 a.m. until one hour after the all-clear. The completion of the explosive ordnance disposal and the lifting of the exclusion zone will be announced later on both the live blog and the Katwarn app.

Alternatively, residents can contact the city at the e-mail address [email protected] The social media team of the Göttingen Police Inspectorate accompanies the operation on the following accounts:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/polizei.goettingen.ww/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/polizeidirektion.goettingen

Twitter: twitter.com/Polizei_GOE

1,800 emergency services ensure evacuation and defusing

To ensure the safety of the population, a restricted area with a radius of one kilometer has been set up around the sites. The restricted area includes not only residential buildings, but also all streets, paths and squares. “During the measure, only the people involved in the evacuation, as well as the police, fire brigade and emergency services, have access to the exclusion zone,” the city said. According to information from the police, around 1,800 emergency services from the fire brigade, police, THW, rescue services and other aid organizations will be deployed on a large scale in Göttingen.

There is a risk of a high fine if you stay in the restricted area

According to the city of Göttingen, it could cost up to 5,000 euros if someone is still in the restricted area after 6 a.m in a general decreewith. The affected area is between the Sparkassen-Arena and the Leine: “Measurement results there indicate a high probability of several dud bombs,” the city informed. After the evacuation, the three suspicious objects are to be checked – if they are bombs, they are – if possible – defused or otherwise blown up.

Videos 1 Min Five residents of Göttingen had resisted the evacuation because a bomb had been found. (08/10/2022) 1 min

Container walls form a protective wall

Today’s mission was extensively prepared – after all, three blasts cannot be ruled out at the end. Among other things, around 100 sea containers – several on top of each other – form a protective wall at the S-Arena. In the containers are sacks filled with water. Should these sacks rupture, 2,000 sandbags should prevent the water from pouring into the arena. Two places where bombs are suspected should even be covered by containers at a height. This would enable the experts from the explosive ordnance disposal service to contain the flight of fragments even better after a controlled demolition. In Göttingen they have experience with duds and container walls: At the end of July 2022, five suspected sites in the western part of the city were uncovered and checked – there were duds in all places. 10,000 residents had to leave their homes. At that time, the bombs were detonated in a controlled manner.

Train cancellations and diversions in local and long-distance traffic

The Göttingen train station is also in the restricted area. This means that the train service will be stopped today during the mitigation. Travelers should focus on the Deutsche Bahn website inform you whether and how your train is running.

The rail replacement service for all regional and long-distance trains stops at Albaniplatz during the evacuation.

The regional trains start/end in Northeim and in Eichenberg, from there rail replacement services.

Rail replacement service for RE1 to/from Leinefelde. There connection to replacement buses to and from Erfurt.

Initially four bombs suspected in the ground

At first, the city assumed that there could be four duds in the ground at the site. In February, she then gave the all-clear for one passage: In this case, the objects in the ground are fragments from a bomb that had already detonated during the Second World War.

Further information Only bomb splinters were found at a suspected spot. This leaves three possible duds. (02/10/2023) more Areas on the banks of the Leine and the Sparkassen-Arena are affected. Four duds are suspected there. (05.02.2023) more More than a week after the blasting of duds, among other things, water is now being pumped out of containers. (08/08/2022) Picture gallery