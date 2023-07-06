Home » Suspicious bag panic in front of the girls’ dormitory in Gümüşhane – Current News
Suspicious bag panic in front of the girls' dormitory in Gümüşhane

Suspicious bag panic in front of the girls' dormitory in Gümüşhane

The incident occurred at night Located in Gumushane Baglarbasi Neighborhood ZEynep Main Girls’ Dormitory It happened at the stop in front of it. Citizens who saw the suspicious bag at the stop reported the situation to the police teams.
The traffic was closed in both directions, while the police teams, who came to the scene upon the notice, took extensive security measures in the surrounding area.

Bomb disposal teams in special suits detonated the suspicious bag with a detonator. In the examination, it was determined that the bag was empty, and the road that was closed to double-sided traffic was reopened.

