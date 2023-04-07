The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan has detected this Thursday at least one combat aircraft and three warships in its territory, which it has attributed to China as confirmed in a statement.

Through its Twitter account, the Ministry has confirmed that at 06:00 local time it detected the three Chinese Navy ships and a fighter plane, which had entered its air defense space in the southwest of the island.

The Defense Ministry has deployed fighter jets, Navy ships and activated ground-based missile launch systems in response to the invasion of its airspace, while continuing to monitor the situation closely.

A few hours ago, the Chinese Foreign Minister expressed his condemnation of the meeting held this Wednesday between the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing Wen, who is still in the United States.

The minister warned that China would take “firm and absolute measures to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity” after the meeting, while the United States indicated that there was no reason for Beijing to “overreact” to the event.

On April 1, Taiwan also denounced the entry of 18 combat planes and four Navy ships around the island, detailing that a dozen of the planes crossed the so-called “Davis line”, which marks the middle of the Strait. of Taiwan before turning around.