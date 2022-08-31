A 28-year-old woman died after giving birth in Taranto, due to complications that led to cardiac arrest. She is safe and the baby girl she was carrying is fine. The girl was in the fortieth week of gestation of her first pregnancy and was hospitalized on Monday 29 August at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto “due to premature rupture of the membranes – says the Local Health Authority – and, having requested not to continue with the ‘induction to childbirth, she underwent a caesarean section ”.

After the surgery, “the routine post-operative checks – this is what the local health company reports on the case – revealed a reduction in hemoglobin, compatible with the surgery”. After a short interval, “a further check-up was scheduled which revealed severe anemia (haemorrhage). The health personnel – explains the ASL of Taranto – immediately activated all the necessary procedures, but the young woman went into cardiac arrest “.

The health company says that “every procedure foreseen by the protocol has been implemented and an emergency surgery was performed but, unfortunately, for the woman there was nothing to do”. The woman’s baby is fine. The newborn, who weighed 2 kilos and 580 grams at birth, is in good health and is currently being followed by the staff of the Neonatology Operative Unit of the Tarantino hospital.

“The Taranto ASL management, the primary and the whole department – concludes the note from the Taranto ASL – intend to express their condolences for the loss of this young woman, on the day that should have been one of the most joyful of her life. Our deepest condolences go to her family and her loved ones ”.

The Taranto Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the acquisition of medical records. The case is followed up by the deputy prosecutor Antonio Natale. According to what has been learned, it is a cognitive activity carried out ex officio and there is still no complaint from the family; the magistrate could also arrange an autopsy on the 28-year-old’s body.