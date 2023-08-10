Taro Aso emphasizes the importance of deterrence to prevent conflict in the Taiwan Strait, China protests

Former Japanese Prime Minister, Taro Aso, recently discussed the importance of deterring war in the Taiwan Strait during a speech in Taipei. He emphasized the need for sufficient deterrence capabilities against China in order to prevent conflicts in the region. However, China strongly protested against Aso’s statements and made representations to the Japanese government.

The Chinese embassy in Japan issued a statement on Wednesday, criticizing Aso for his remarks. They described his statement as overreaching and interference in China‘s internal affairs. The embassy emphasized that the Taiwan issue is solely China‘s internal matter and accused Aso of leading Japan astray by bundling it with Japan’s security concerns.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed dissatisfaction with Aso’s comments. They accused certain Japanese politicians of provoking confrontation and grossly interfering in China‘s internal affairs. Both the embassy and the ministry emphasized that Aso’s statements went against the principles and spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan.

During his speech, Aso outlined three key factors for deterrence against China. He mentioned the importance of actual armaments as a deterrence capability, the need for public recognition of the will to use force, and the understanding of deterrence capabilities by the opponent. Aso stated that Japan should take the lead in sending a message of deterrence to the international community, including China.

The trip of Taro Aso to Taiwan has attracted significant attention. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also spoke at the forum, expressing Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening defense capabilities. She emphasized the country’s desire for peace, stability, and mutual benefit with neighboring countries, while also emphasizing the willingness to defend Taiwan’s democracy and way of life.

Overall, Aso’s statements have sparked controversy and protest from China. The issue of deterrence and peace in the Taiwan Strait remains a sensitive topic, with both Japan and China having different perspectives and approaches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

