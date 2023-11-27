Home » Teachers’ strike in North Rhine-Westphalia: This is what students and parents are facing – news
Teachers’ strike in North Rhine-Westphalia: This is what students and parents are facing – news

Teachers’ strike in North Rhine-Westphalia: This is what students and parents are facing – news

The Education and Science Union (GEW) is demanding 10.5 percent more money in the current collective bargaining dispute, but at least 500 euros more per month. And since the employers have not yet submitted a concrete offer after two rounds of negotiations, the signs point to industrial action, i.e. strike. Specifically, it concerns employees at schools, colleges and university hospitals in the country.

After the first rally today in Düsseldorf, the GEW NRW has also announced warning strikes for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Employees in the administrative districts of Arnsberg, Cologne and Münster are called upon to do this. Work will then be stopped in Bochum, Münster, Duisburg, Dortmund and Cologne, among others.

