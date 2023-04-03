The teenager Eliud Esteban Quintero, 15 years old, drowned in a farm located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Gamarra, south of Cesar.

Apparently, the young man was bathing in a well with other friends when he submerged and could not get out.

According to the authorities, the farm workers realized what had happened and began searching for the teenager for several minutes, finding him without vital signs.

For this reason, the administrator of the farm located on a road that leads from Gamarra to the municipality of Aguachica disclosed what happened to the authorities.

The National Police determined through witnesses that the 50 meter diameter well had a depth of four meters.

CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office carried out a technical inspection of the body of the minor and transferred it to the Aguachica Legal Medicine headquarters.