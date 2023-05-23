Temperatures return to 30°C in most parts of Shanxi Province as wind and rain recede – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: The wind and rain have retreated and the temperature in most parts of our province has returned to 30 ℃ from today

On May 21, the Shanxi Provincial Meteorological Observatory announced that from May 22, the highest temperature in most of our province will hit 30°C, and the lowest temperature will also hit the 15°C line.

This past weekend, the weather stage was very lively, with strong winds, dust, and precipitation all making trouble. Affected by the cold air, from 8:00 on May 20 to 8:00 on May 21, a total of 33 counties (cities, districts) experienced rainfall in the entire area of ​​Changzhi and Jincheng, most of Yuncheng, and parts of Linfen, with the precipitation ranging from 0.1 mm to 91.7 Among them, 2 counties (cities, districts) in Yuanqu and Pinglu are above 50 mm, and 5 counties (cities, districts) in Yangcheng, Jincheng City, Zezhou, Lingchuan, and Shangdang are within 25 mm. Between 10 mm and 50 mm, in Jiangxian, Wenxi, Xiaxian, Changzi, Gaoping, Ruicheng, Qinshui, and Pingshun, a total of 8 counties (cities, districts) between 10 mm and 25 mm. This round of precipitation is beneficial to winter wheat and spring plowing and spring planting in our province. At the same time, it also reduces the level of forest fire danger. We need to pay attention to the adverse effects of local strong convective weather. From the 22nd to the 25th after the precipitation, the weather was fine.

The province’s short-term forecast: Day to night on May 22: The province is sunny and cloudy. The highest temperature: 18°C ​​to 26°C in the whole province; the lowest temperature: 3°C to 9°C in the northern and central-southern mountainous areas, and 9°C to 14°C in the rest of the central and southern regions. From day to night on May 23: sunny to cloudy in the north, sunny and cloudy in the central and southern parts. The highest temperature: 22°C to 28°C in the whole province; the lowest temperature: 7°C to 13°C in the northern and central southern mountainous areas, and 13°C to 16°C in the rest of the central and southern regions. (Reporter Guo Weiyan)