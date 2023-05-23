The next frontier of generative artificial intelligence? Video

Listen to the audio version of the article

Write a few lines and the service creates you a video that matches that description (to the script). Images and actors (avatars) specially created, artificially.

This is the probable next frontier of generative AI. You can already explore it, with hundreds of services available.

Before analyzing those that are the best at the moment for the specialized press, we must remember that they are still partly immature systems. Proof of this is that the big names in the sector, Meta and Google, have not yet released theirs to the public, even if they have announced them. Meta says its “Make a Video” still needs to be perfected; Google also fears distorted uses of its Imagen, such as to feed disinformation.

In short, these generative AI systems are still a step behind those such as text chatbots or image creators. They use technological models called “Diffusion” (the most famous is the creator of images – not videos – Dall E of OpenAi, the same company of Chatgpt), different from the large language models at the base of textual generative AI.

They work via the cloud, therefore on any PC.

A limit that occurs between the various systems is realism. It is still possible to recognize with the naked eye that the videos are made by an AI (more difficult with static images, text and audio). In short, these videos must be made without thinking of deceiving one’s own audience; I’m not a real replacement for old-fashioned videos. The advantage on the other hand is the possibility of saving a lot of time and money and not requiring technical or programming or audio-video skills. A typical application would be for making corporate presentations or at conventions; drafts of marketing projects or videos for social media etc. We must also bear in mind that the different systems have a limited set of usable images and avatars (of necessity) and languages, among which there is not always Italian. Finally, the more advanced features are paid, but the good news is that almost all of them have large free trial plans (up to 30 days). We then take into account that if we are not satisfied with any of these services, we can try to improve our prompting skills. If we still find them too limited, wait a few months – the technology just keeps getting better.

Pictory

One of the best things about this tool is that it really doesn’t require any video editing or design experience. You start by providing a script or article, which will serve as the basis for your video content. Pictory also allows you to easily edit videos using text, for example to edit webinars, podcasts, Zoom recordings. It also allows you to create shareable presentation videos, which is useful for those who want to create trailers or share short clips on social media. You can also auto-caption videos and auto-summarize long videos.

Synthesia

Another popular AI video generator is Synthesia, an AI video generation platform that allows you to quickly create videos with AI avatars. The platform includes over 60 languages ​​and various templates, a screen recorder, a media library and much more. Synthesia is used by some of the biggest names in the world such as Google, Nike, Reuters and the BBC. It is a more articulated and complex product than the others, therefore to be chosen for more professional products. In addition to the preset avatars, we can also create our own. The AI ​​voice generation platform makes it easy to get professional voiceovers, which can be edited as well. You can upload your own branded assets and get custom templates.

Deepbrain AI

The Deepbrain AI tool provides the ability to easily create AI-generated videos using basic text quickly and easily. Simply prepare your text and use the Text-to-Speech feature to get your first AI video in five minutes or less. Among all, it is one of the most user-friendly tools, designed to be super easy for beginners to use.