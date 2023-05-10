Home » The 10 best books for learning German
The 10 best books for learning German

The 10 best books for learning German

German is actually one of the most difficult languages ​​for Italians to learn. The grammatical rules of this language can appear quite difficult for an Italian and also the words and expressions, very often, have no phonetic connection with the Italian ones. However, it is always possible to attend courses or, if you want to act as “self-taught”, you can refer to the numerous books and guides found on Amazon.
Fluency in German opens the door to a myriad of opportunities in education, business and travel, and if only for navigating the intricacies of the language, the books we list below could prove very useful as they are often addressed precisely beginners.

What are the books to learn German about?

The books we have selected are all manuals for learning the German language. Most of the cases are aimed at beginners or those about to start learning the language, but there are some texts which are also aimed at students of a slightly more advanced level.
In general the books are characterized by a comprehensive approach to learning German. That is, it deals with all aspects of the language, from grammar to syntax, and often also provides exercises and solutions. These books are suitable for students who prefer a structured and systematic approach to language acquisition. They can be ideal for self study.
Then there are other books that focus on a certain aspect of the language. These books, for example, may contain only exercises or may focus only on grammar rules.
Additionally, many of these books offer a more interactive and engaging learning experience. These books often come with additional resources such as USB flash drives, audio files, or online access to videos. Publication dates for these books vary. Some are more recent, published between 2020 and 2023, others were published between 2012 and 2016.

List of the best books to learn German on Amazon

Below is the list of the 10 best books for learning German that are on sale on Amazon.it:

Summary table of the best books for learning German

Title Author Edition Pages
German. With USB Flash Drive Roemer, Maria; Goussé, Jean-Louis (illustrator); Benetton, Manuela (translator) 2016 704
Active grammar of the German language. Morphology, syntax, exercises. Levels A1-B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages Bonelli, Paola; Pavan, Rosanna 2012 384
German. Exercise book. Beginners: 1 Schödel, Bettina; Benetton, M. (Editor) 2014 128
Instant tedesco. Girls4teaching Catalano, Christian; Stucchi, Alessandra 2020 415
Hallo. German course with exercises and solutions. A1-B1. With audio files for download Marcks, Helga-Maria; Minucci, Paula 2022 400
Die neue grammatik direkt. German grammar with exercises. With solutions Motta, George 2022 320
German improvement. With MP3 files. With 4 CD-Audio Eismann, Volker; Benetton, Manuela (traduttore) 2022 704
Smart German. German-Italian dictionary, Italienisch-Deutsch Giacoma, Luisa (Editors), Kolb, Susanne (Editors) 2016 1440
HOW TO LEARN GERMAN IN 30 DAYS: Fast and Fun Method! Sordelli, John 2016 150
Learn German Vv.Aa; Vv.Aa (collaborator) 2021 368
