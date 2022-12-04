The 12th Prosecco Run is stronger than bad weather. This morning in Vidor almost three thousand people gathered at the starting line of the half marathon at the La Tordera winery despite the cold, rain and wind. Few have given up on the event which confirms the numbers of the day before, the 3,000 participants reached.

After the start, 26 cellars scattered between Vidor, Mogliano and Valdobbiadene were visited, savoring the typical products and landscapes of the Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, a Unesco World Heritage site. The passage through the Benedictine Abbey of Santa Bona is suggestive, this year’s great novelty.

To assist them 120 volunteers ready to offer the athletes wine, cicchetti and all sorts of food. Although the 21.097 km were made more difficult due to bad weather, no accidents were recorded and the athletes ran supported by the general public who, armed with an umbrella, did not fail to give their support.

Upon arrival, the Radio Company DJs kept the smile alive with music while the students of the Montebelluna Dance Studio high-fived the athletes who crossed the finish line. And then off to the multipurpose room in Vidor to enjoy the pasta party. In the men’s race there was an all-Kenyan head-to-head. In the end, Rogers Maiyo of Podistica Torino won with a time of 1h09’45” while Legen Lolkurraru of Athletica Saluzzo had to settle for second place, crossing the finish line in 1h10’10”. Bronze medal for the Treviso native, almost landlord, Giovanni Gatto della Quercia Trentingrana.

The Ethiopian Asmerawork Bekele Wolkeba of Podistica Torino is confirmed at the top of the women’s podium for the second consecutive year, stopping the clock after 1h22’19”. Behind him the one who was given among the favorites, the Kenyan Esther Wangui Waweru under the Brugnera Pn Friulintagli who crossed the finish line with a time of 1h24’12”, third Luna Giovannetti, athlete of Athletics Valle di Cembra, who arrives after 1h27’44” of effort.

Not only the competitive Prosecco Run, for the courageous who wanted to challenge the time without having to check the stopwatch there was the Prosecchina which along its 10 km route saw more than a thousand running enthusiasts. “It was a heroic edition – comments Francesco Sartori, president of Tri Veneto Run, organizer of the Prosecco Run – The weather has been inclement but the world of running has shown, once again, that it is stronger. Despite the effort, the athletes were able to turn the day into a celebration. Thanks to them and above all to the 120 volunteers who faced the rain”.

“We saw a great moment of people and great participation beyond time – adds Mario Bailo, mayor of Vidor – We are happy because everything worked well, we thank the organizers, the local police and all those who contributed for the excellent success of the event.”