The 13th Jiangsu Book Fair: A Celebration of Books and Reading in Suzhou

The 13th Jiangsu Book Fair kicked off in Suzhou——

Happy to read the “paper” on the “cloud” side, and the fragrance of books in Jiangnan and Jiangbei

It is midsummer, and the fragrance of books is fragrant. On the morning of July 1, the 13th Jiangsu Book Fair, sponsored by the provincial government and undertaken by the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Press and Publication Bureau, the Suzhou Municipal Government, and Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing and Media Group, kicked off in Suzhou. The Book Trade Conference will be held concurrently.

The 13th Jiangsu Book Fair, which lasts for 5 days, has the theme of “Implementing the New Journey of the 20 Great Endeavors” and the general orientation of “A Reader’s Festival” as the general orientation, and organizes exhibitions and sales of excellent publications, reading promotion activities, and industry exchange forums, important information release, professional exhibitions, reading interactive experience, webcast with goods and other activities. The total area of ​​the main exhibition area of ​​the book fair is 25,000 square meters, and there are “implementing the new journey of the 20 great endeavors” theme hall, Jiangsu boutique hall, national comprehensive hall, youth reading hall, etc., nearly 400 publishing units and more than 80,000 excellent publishing houses. More than 500 suppliers and 160,000 books participated in the conference. The main exhibition hall will hold more than 270 reading promotion activities, and at the same time hold “Cloud Recommended Books by the President and Editor-in-Chief of the Publishing House” and “See You on the Cloud” 5×8-hour large-scale all-media uninterrupted live broadcast activities, etc., to realize “cloud shopping exhibition, Cloud reading, cloud shopping, cloud interaction”.

“Implementing the New Journey of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” theme pavilion selects more than 600 kinds of themed books and more than 16,000 volumes. Books, as well as excellent books that reflect the glorious history of the Communist Party of China, the new path of Chinese-style modernization, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The Jiangsu Fine Books Museum has sections such as Jiangsu Good Books, Phoenix Best, Phoenix Literature Award, Jiangsu Writers Exhibition, etc., to display and sell excellent books published in Jiangsu in recent years, including literature, philosophy, science and technology, social sciences, children’s and comprehensive categories, including the annual Su Good edition books, award-winning books in Jiangsu, and books reflecting the local characteristic culture of Jiangsu.

This year’s book fair invites celebrities and experts to present a reading feast for readers. Well-known scholars and writers such as Ma Boyong, Xu Kun, and Ye Mi gave special lectures at the “Scholarly China·National Reading Lecture Hall”. Celebrities such as Sun Xiaoyun, Liu Xinwu, and Mo Lifeng will hold new book releases, book signings, sharing, reader meetings and other activities in both online and offline venues.

In this book fair, there are more professional exhibitions related to “books”. “Yangtze River·Grand Canal Cultural Theme Book Exhibition” uses physical books, video broadcasts, ancient and modern pictures with text introductions to show readers the customs, ecological features, historical relics, cultural connotations and the continuation of the ancient spirit of the Grand Canal. The new mission of Chinese values. The “Sun Xiaoyun Calligraphy Manuscripts” exhibition displays 30 pieces of Sun Xiaoyun’s calligraphic manuscripts, and integrates the art of calligraphy with the exhibition of books, allowing readers to appreciate the exquisite design and beauty of book binding while appreciating calligraphy works. The “Show My Family Study” photo exhibition collected nearly a thousand pictures, and selected more than 50 representative ones to present the study and book collection of ordinary scholars’ homes from different angles.

This year’s book fair launched 55 immersive reading interactive experience activities, which will lead young readers to embark on an unforgettable reading journey, such as “Sister Phoenix” telling stories & taking you to the book fair, who is the big detective interactive activities, pop-up book making, etc. The Canal Digital Experience Exhibition “Flowing Thousands of Years, Rebirth of Words” held in the Digital Reading Hall is the latest achievement in exploring the integration of digital technology and cultural publishing in the Metaverse. It uses digital restoration, somatosensory interaction and other technical means, and integrates story design to reproduce ancient Jiangsu. The canal’s cultural landscape, urban style and development context lead the audience to find the “Water Rhythm of Jiangsu” and feel the technological and cultural charm of ancient canals.

On the first day of the book fair, the main exhibition venue successfully held the “Integrated Development Forum of Publishing Houses and Libraries”, “The 2nd Oriental Doll Original Picture Book Award Ceremony and the Launch of the 3rd Awards” “The Role of Publishing in the Construction of a Pioneering Area of ​​a Socialist Cultural Power” And identify activities such as ‘Theme Publishing Forum’. In cities other than Suzhou, the activities of each sub-exhibition are also carried out simultaneously: the 3rd Nanjing World Literature Capital Theme Book Fair and the 13th Jiangsu Book Fair Nanjing Sub-Exhibition kicked off at the Six Dynasties Museum, the 6th Huaihai Book Fair and the 10th The Xuzhou sub-exhibition of the 3rd Jiangsu Book Fair kicked off. At the 13th Jiangsu Book Fair’s Zhenjiang sub-exhibition, Professor Gao Feng, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts of Nanjing Normal University, shared with more than 400 citizens the “Sense of Su Dongpo”… Jiangnan, Jiangbei, everywhere is full of books. , Reading becomes the most beautiful scenery in Jiangsu this July. (Yu Feng, Feng Yuanfang)