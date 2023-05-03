The Amazigh World Assembly condemns the Algerian military regime’s demand to dissolve the Supreme Council of the Amazighs of Libya

The Amazigh World Assembly followed with great astonishment the blatant interference of the ruling oligarchic military regime in Algeria in Libyan internal affairs and its demand for the dissolution of the Supreme Council of the Libyan Amazighs, which is considered a legitimate representative of all Libyan Amazighs and a defender of their interests in light of all the political and military tensions and conflicts that the new Libya is going through. They meet to deprive the Berbers, who led the revolution against the former dictatorial regime, of their fair and legitimate rights.

What was reported by the international media and the statement of the Supreme Council of Libyan Amazighs and Amazigh activists in Libya, regarding the intervention of the fascist military regime through its ambassador residing in Tripoli and informing the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan National Unity Government of his dissatisfaction with the Council and demanding its dissolution and an end to its activities, is considered a brazen interference in the internal affairs of the state Libya and a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, which prohibits any country from interfering, directly or indirectly, for any reason, in the internal and external affairs of any other country.

Accordingly, the Amazigh World Assembly would like to:

Expresses its solidarity and absolute support for the Supreme Council of the Berbers of Libya in the face of all the desperate attempts of the Algerian military regime to root out, prevent and besiege the Berber struggle,

– His absolute rejection of this blatant Algerian interference in the internal affairs of the State of Libya and in the freedom of its people against international conventions and norms,

– Condemns the attempt to export the suffocating political crisis in which the military regime of the neighboring countries is floundering, to interfere in their affairs, and to create an “imaginary enemy” to distract the Algerian people from their problems and sufferings and their relentless pursuit of liberation and emancipation from the tyrannical grip of the Mouradia Palace,

Reiterates its affirmation of its permanent support for the Amazighs of Libya in defending their full rights, foremost of which is the constitutional recognition of Amazigh as an official language in the new Libya, and reaffirms that the Amazighs are the guarantor of Libya’s unity, stability, prosperity and progress, and they are the nucleus of building a unified and pluralistic civil state in which everyone enjoys their full rights ,

The political currents in Libya demand the inclusion of Amazighs in the Libyan political decision, and work to find an agreed-upon formula for a pluralistic, democratic constitution that includes recognition of linguistic and cultural pluralism and guarantees full Amazigh rights.

It renews its call to all Amazigh and human rights organizations and activities in all countries of North Africa to support the Supreme Council of the Amazighs of Libya in the face of the attempts to eradicate the Algerian military regime and its allies and the broad mobilization to confront the political plans and alliances and the terrorist and ethnic threats targeting the Amazighs in the various countries of North Africa.

Expresses his absolute solidarity with the Amazighs in Algeria as a result of the oppression they are subjected to, massive arrests, retaliatory sentences, and outrageous accusations of “terrorism” and separatism at the hands of the fascist military regime.

President of the Amazigh World Assembly

Rashid Rakha