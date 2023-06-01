The Boat Show opens, Venice for 4 days capital of the sea – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, MAY 31 – The Venice Boat Show was inaugurated this morning in the ancient Arsenale, which in this fourth edition presents a record number of exhibitors, over 220, and more than 300 boats, of which 240 in the water.



The president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, and the minister of infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony – with the mayor Luigi Brugnaro.



The Venetian boat show, promoted by Vela Spa, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Venice and Rovigo, will remain open until 4 June.



Among the reasons for curiosity, the large presence of sailing boats, up to maxi yachts, and the focus on sustainability, from the first electric motor boats, up to the new navigation solutions for the lowest impact on the environment. The presence of the great Italian brands is also strong again, such as Ferretti, Azimut Benetti and Sanlorenzo. (HANDLE).

