PORDENONE. Tracked down thanks to the cameras of the internal video surveillance circuit of the business he had just robbed.

Videos that left no doubts to the carabinieri of the Radiomobile section of Pordenone, who intervened last August 31 in via Marconi to carry out an inspection and start investigations relating to a theft with break-in suffered the previous night by the pizzeria “Dodo” and reported by the owner of the ‘activities.

On the occasion, the Arma soldiers had immediately viewed the images recorded by the internal cameras of the pizzeria, recognizing as the author of the theft a person already known to the police.

The carabinieri had wasted no time, immediately going to look for the subject in the places he frequented: their intuition was rewarded because, in the gardens located on the corner of via Vespucci and via Colombo, they tracked down NA, a 40-year-old native of Pordenone, who had subsequently been accompanied to the offices of the Pordenone Command.

During the personal search, a cell phone was found in the man’s possession, part of the stolen goods removed during the night raid conducted in the pizzeria (one of those used for orders in the restaurant), worth about 300 euros. A further confirmation of the paternity of the theft was ascertained by the carabinieri themselves, who in comparison with the images acquired undoubtedly recognized the garments seen in the video recording.

The carabinieri then proceeded to defer to the 40-year-old in a state of freedom for the crime of theft requesting, in the light of the ascertained findings, to be able to carry out further house searches in the places where the homeless person used to spend the day for the purpose to recover the remaining missing stolen goods, including other cell phones.

And in the course of further searches, endorsed by the judicial authorities and carried out on 6 September, the carabinieri found and seized a second mobile phone, also part of the stolen goods, which was available to a woman, FM of 36 years, also from Pordenone, who used to frequent the man identified as the author of the theft from the pizzeria: the complaint was filed for her too, this time for receiving stolen goods.