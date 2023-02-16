The No. 1 document of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was long overdue and was finally released by Xinhua News Agency on February 13. The document mentions food security six times, emphasizing ensuring that the national grain output remains above 1.3 trillion catties.

The domestic self-media account “Mr. Middle Class” posted that this year’s No. 1 document was long overdue, and the issues discussed are not small. Among them, the food issue occupies the first place, not only related to food rations, but also affects food prices. The core factor of inflation is that food security this year is not optimistic. I did not expect that there will be two black swan incidents. One is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. , global food prices will continue to rise; the second is the vinyl chloride leak in Ohio, the United States. Ohio is a major corn and soybean producing state, but there is no assessment report on how much this incident will affect local agriculture and how long it will last. If severe, it could also affect global food prices.

The article said that with the addition of various factors, this year’s food security and inflationary pressures are still not small. As for whether it will affect residents’ dining tables, it remains to be seen in the future.

David Laborde, a researcher at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), once told the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong that “higher food prices have little impact on rich countries, but are a big problem for poor countries and may cause political unrest. .”

Free Asia noticed that in this No. 1 document, “food security” was mentioned 6 times. For example, “resolutely ensure food security”, “strengthen the foundation of food security in an all-round way”, “promote the introduction of a food security law”, etc. In contrast, the “No. 1 Central Document” in 2020 only mentioned ” Food Security”, 4 times in 2021, 5 times in 2022, and increased to 6 times this year.

This may reflect the increasingly serious food problem in China. In particular, the three-year zero closure has affected farmers from farming to harvesting and sales. In November last year, there were reports in China that because the lockdown affected the export of vegetables and the new planting season was imminent, farmers in Henan, Gansu, Shandong and Hebei had to use bulldozers to level the vegetables in their fields in order to free up land for planting. A wave of crops.

For example, this season in Ruzhou, Henan Province, a total of 3.5 million kilograms of green onions, nearly 1 million kilograms of spinach and 191 million kilograms of Shandong Chinese cabbage were harvested. It cannot be sold on the road.

All these threaten China‘s food security. Regarding the No. 1 document of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, someone on Twitter warned plainly that famine may soon come, and compatriots inside the wall must prepare more food and materials!

Similar warnings have been going on for several years.

For example, Radio Free Asia’s “Shocking” column analyzed in 2020 that behind China‘s food crisis is the CCP’s foreign exchange reserve crisis, that is to say, behind the food shortage is the dollar shortage. With reserves depleted, there is no way to buy enough grain from the international market.

This analysis pointed out that it seems that Xi Jinping began to abandon wolf warrior diplomacy at that time because the national treasury was dry and the national strength was exposed. If the United States chooses to continue to attack and encircle the CCP in all directions, how long can Xi Jinping’s Chinese dream of ruling for life last?

In 2021, The Epoch Times‘ Finance and Business World column also published an article saying that in 1958, Mao Zedong worriedly asked the visiting Khrushchev, what should we do if China has too much food? But then the lie of ten thousand catties per mu was shattered, and China entered a period of severe food shortage. There is a precedent for the CCP to deceive the people on the food issue. As early as 2019, Yuan Longping, a well-known Chinese hybrid rice expert, once said in an interview with the official media that China’s grain is not enough to eat, and other countries will be in trouble if they don’t sell it, and the Chinese will be hungry. Said, I’m afraid it is a rainy day, in order to be prepared.

