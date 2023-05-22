Three dead leaves shooting at a nightclub in Missouri, USA.

At least three people have died and there are two wounded after a shooting perpetrated in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Kansas City, in the US state of Missouri.

The Kansas City Police have detailed through a statement that, around 01:26 in the morning on Sunday (local time), they arrived at the Klymax Lounge nightclub after a notice and found the bodies of two people already dead, as well as three injured. , all adults.

The injured were transferred to hospitals in the area, but one of them died shortly after, bringing the death toll to three. One of the injured is in critical condition.

At the moment, no arrests have been reported, nor have details of the possible perpetrator of the event been given, and the local Police have asked citizens for any information in this regard that they can provide, with a reward of $25,000 (23,097 euros).