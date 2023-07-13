The City of Universiade: Chengdu Embracing Youth and Benefit for the People

Title: Chengdu Gears Up for 31st Summer Universiade: Promoting City Development and Inspiring Youth

Chengdu, known as the “City of Universiade,” is abuzz with excitement as it prepares to host the prestigious 31st Summer Universiade. With the opening day just 15 days away, the city’s main media center at Dong’an Lake Sports Park is already operational, signaling the final sprint towards the grand event.

The Universiade holds a special significance for Chengdu, as it offers an opportunity to showcase the city’s resilience and potential, underscoring China‘s status as one of the world‘s leading economies. As a key city within the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, Chengdu aims to start afresh and set a higher benchmark for itself. It aspires to write a new chapter, displaying Chinese characteristics, the spirit of the times, and the vibrancy of its youth to the world.

The main media center of the Chengdu Universiade is a testament to the city’s meticulous preparations and dedication to hosting a successful event. With a total construction area of approximately 45,000 square meters, the center will operate 24/7 during the Universiade, providing convenience for global media personnel. Additionally, it will host various cultural exchange activities to promote intercultural understanding and appreciation.

In terms of sporting infrastructure, Chengdu has completed 49 venues, including 13 newly-built facilities and 36 renovated ones. All the venues meet international competition standards, with the newly-built ones complying with the two-star standard of green buildings. The city is well-prepared and primed for various events that will take place during the Universiade.

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Chengdu has shown great determination. The city has risen above the difficulties and aims to hold the event with a higher standard and level, transforming it into a vibrant celebration that benefits not only the global community but also improves the lives of its citizens. The preparations for the Universiade have led to significant improvements in the urban environment, the quality of life, public transportation, and overall well-being. The positive changes have been noticed and appreciated by residents, who now sport more smiles on their faces.

Education and culture are integral elements of the Universiade. Chengdu plans to leverage the event as an opportunity to promote the city’s rich cultural heritage and conduct activities that educate and engage people. The event has also spurred investments in environmental protection, cultural development, and sports initiatives, which will further enhance the quality of life in the city. Chengdu aims to build on these achievements by implementing more improvements in transportation hubs, urban arterial roads, scenic spots, and old communities. It envisions a future where the Universiade venues become public spaces enjoyed by all residents.

The concept of a low-carbon Universiade is central to Chengdu’s hosting efforts. The city has made significant investments in promoting sustainability and green practices. The low-carbon experience hall showcases innovative technologies and devices that promote energy efficiency and environmental protection. Notable examples include low-carbon cubes, power bicycles, and energy cabins. Moreover, the venue infrastructure, like the Xindu Xiangcheng Sports Center, incorporates permeable concrete technology, allowing rainwater to be naturally retained and recycled for greening and maintenance purposes. These initiatives not only promote a greener Universiade but also contribute to the growth of Chengdu’s green economy.

As the excitement builds up for the 31st Summer Universiade, Chengdu is poised to host a remarkable event that will leave a lasting impact on the city’s development, culture, and its people. The Universiade serves as a beacon of progress, showcasing Chengdu’s commitment to high-quality development and its potential to inspire youth and foster international understanding.