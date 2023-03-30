On the morning of March 28, the city’s first-quarter scheduling meeting for optimizing the business environment and market supervision was held. Wu Guoliang, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and executive deputy mayor, and Yang Shan, deputy mayor, attended the meeting, and heads of relevant departments and units attended the meeting.

The meeting notified the provincial evaluation of indicators in the field of market supervision for optimizing the business environment in 2022, as well as the work achievements in the first quarter of this year. The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Optimization Office put forward opinions and suggestions on optimizing the work in the field of business environment market supervision, and the participants made speeches on the implementation of the work.

As for how to further optimize the business environment, Wu Guoliang believes that it is necessary to make good use of the good and make up for the weak, go all out to raise standards and implement them, and earnestly achieve the three “in place” of ideological understanding, goal advancement, and work integration, and resolutely optimize The development environment will last for a long time, continuously improve the satisfaction of market players, ensure that our city achieves excellent results in the province’s business environment assessment, and provide a strong guarantee for the city’s high-quality economic and social development.

