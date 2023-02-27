Bulevar de Oriente is one of the five parks for life built by the Cali Mayor’s Office, a work that seeks the urban renewal of the sector and the improvement of the living conditions of the inhabitants of commune 14.

“It will bring a great change, it will be an inclusive boulevard, it will have bio-healthy games for the elderly, sports fields, games for children, and for people with disabilities. This boulevard is designed and worked together with the community so that all people benefit from it,” said Isabella Damelines, president of the Community Action Board of the Marroquín neighborhood I, La Casona sector stage.

Bulevar de Oriente is a 1.1 km long linear park, which will have 7 sections after the intervention of an area of ​​47,000 m 2 that goes from Ciudad de Cali avenue to Carrera 73. Due to its dimensions, it is the largest and most complete in this sector of the city.

“People have expectations because it is a transformation of life, it is a total change, it is not only being given to Marroquín but also to young people, to children, to adults,” said Juana Palacios, delegate of the Action Board Community of the Marroquín neighborhood.

Data:

1. Integrated with 18 blocks and 1.1 kilometers of intervention.

2. It will generate 47,000 square meters of public space with content for families residing in the neighborhoods

neighboring.

3. It will have 7 sectors that include library parks, urban gardens, multipurpose fields, a skate park and platforms for cultural events.

